At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Blue Jackets 1

Zach Benson had a goal and an assist for the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-1 preseason victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Monday.

Owen Power, Peyton Krebs, Dylan Cozens, Mattias Samuelsson, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel all added goals for the Sabres, who improved to 2-0 in the preseason following a 7-3 win over the Penguins on Saturday. Devon Levi played the full game in goal and made 25 saves.

The Sabres continued to ice a roster featuring most of their NHL in preparation for the NHL Global Series. The group will have just one more exhibition tune-up against Red Bull Munich on Friday ahead of their regular-season opener against the New Jersey Devils in Prague, Czechia.