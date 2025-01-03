At the Horn | Avalanche 6 - Sabres 5 (OT)

The Buffalo Sabres couldn’t survive a late Colorado Avalanche surge, falling 6-5 in overtime Thursday at Ball Arena.

Colorado scored two 6-on-5 goals late in the third to force the extra period and Devon Toews tallied the overtime winner on a breakaway.

Jason Zucker recorded his third career hat trick as part of a four-point night and reached the 400-point milestone for his career. Bowen Byram and Zach Benson also scored for Buffalo, while Tage Thompson tallied three assists.

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen saved 23 of 29 shots.

Toews also had two assists in a three-point effort, with his first-pair partner Cale Makar scoring two goals. In addition, Nathan MacKinnon (0+3) and Mikko Rantanen (1+1) had multi-point nights. Ross Colton and Jonathan Drouin also scored for Colorado.

Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood stopped 14 of 18 shots before exiting with an injury in the third period. Mackenzie Blackwood entered in relief and allowed one goal on three shots.

Buffalo’s Lindy Ruff coached his 1,813th NHL game, breaking a tie with Barry Trotz for third most in NHL history.