At the Horn | Sabres 9 - Blackhawks 3

Watch the highlights from Buffalo's offensive outburst.

By Jourdon LaBarber
Josh Doan’s two-goal night paced an offensive outburst by the Buffalo Sabres, who rode a strong start to a 9-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at KeyBank Center on Friday.

The Sabres have won three of their last four games. Their nine goals were tied for the most by any team in a single NHL game this season, with Colorado having previously hit the mark in a win over Edmonton on Nov. 8.

Doan buried his own rebound off a feed from Tage Thompson to put the Sabres on the board with 6:03 remaining in the first period, igniting a run of three goals for Buffalo in a span of 2:36.

Buffalo added three goals during the second period, two of which were scored eight seconds apart by Mattias Samuelsson and Ryan McLeod, then tacked on two more in the third.

Alex Tuch matched his career high with four assists in the win, one of nine Sabres to finish the night with multiple points. Jason Zucker had a goal and two assists in his return from an eight-game absence due to an illness. Thompson, Ryan McLeod, Jack Quinn, Jacob Bryson and Bowen Byram each had a goal and an assist while Rasmus Dahlin had two assists.

Thompson extended his goal-scoring streak to five games with his 11th of the season. Samuelsson and Dahlin extended their respective point streaks to four games.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves, including a breakaway stop on Blackhawks leading scorer Connor Bedard when the Sabres were protecting a 5-2 lead during the second period.

Buffalo has one game remaining on its four-game homestand, at home against Carolina on Sunday.

Statistics

Scoring summary

CHI 0, BUF 1 | Period 1, 13:57 – Josh Doan (6) from Tage Thompson (9) and Alex Tuch (10)

Josh Doan opens the scoring

CHI 0, BUF 2 | Period 1, 15:19 – Jason Zucker (5) from Jack Quinn (6)

Jason Zucker gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

CHI 0, BUF 3 | Period 1, 17:33 – Bowen Byram (4) from Alex Tuch (11) and Ryan McLeod (6)

Bowen Byram makes is 3-0

CHI 1, BUF 3 | Period 1, 18:12 – Tyler Bertuzzi (11) from Sam Rinzel (4) and Connor Bedard (17)

CHI 1, BUF 4 | Period 2, 5:42 – Ryan McLeod (5) from Jason Zucker (4) and Conor Timmins (5)

Ryan McLeod scores his 5th of the season

CHI 1, BUF 5 | Period 2, 5:50 – Mattias Samuelsson (5) from Isak Rosen (4) and Jacob Bryson (2)

Mattias Samuelsson gives the Sabres a 5-1 lead

CHI 2, BUF 5 | Period 2, 14:45 – Alex Vlasic (2) from Ryan Greene (4) and Sam Rinzel (4)

CHI 2, BUF 6 | Period 2, 17:31 – Josh Doan (7) from Rasmus Dahlin (15) and Alex Tuch (12)

Josh Doan scores his 2nd of the game

CHI 3, BUF 6 | Period 3, 0:24 – Tyler Bertuzzi (12) from Connor Bedard (18) and Frank Nazar (10)

CHI 3, BUF 7 | Period 3, 1:56 – Tage Thompson (11) from Alex Tuch (13)

Tage Thompson scores his 11th of the season

CHI 3, BUF 8 | Period 3, 7:07 – Jack Quinn (4) from Bowen Byram (7) and Jason Zucker (5)

Jack Quinn makes it 8-3 Sabres

CHI 3, BUF 9 | Period 3, 16:22 – Jacob Bryson (1) from Beck Malenstyn (2) and Jordan Greenway (2)

Jacob Bryson gives the Sabres a 9-3 lead

FINAL | Sabres 9 - Blackhawks 3

Go inside the room following the 9-3 win!

Tage Thompson - Nov. 21, 2025

Up next

The homestand concludes Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The first 10,000 fans will receive a commemorative Sabres butter dish, just in time for Thanksgiving. Get your tickets now.

Coverage on MSG begins at 12:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 1.

