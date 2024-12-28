At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Blackhawks 2

Alex Tuch scored a hat trick to help lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at KeyBank Center on Friday.

The Sabres jumped out to an early lead with four goals during the first period, including Tuch’s first of the night. Rasmus Dahlin (0+2), Jack Quinn (1+1), and Dylan Cozens (1+1) also had multiple points in the period.

Tuch added two third-period goals to complete Buffalo’s first hat trick of the season. The Sabres have now scored a combined 13 goals in their last two games, coming on the heels of a 7-1 win over the New York Islanders on Dec. 23.

Zach Benson also scored for the second straight contest while JJ Peterka had an assist to extend his point streak to a career-best six games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves for his second straight victory.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Seth Jones scored goals for the Blackhawks. Petr Mrazek stopped five of 11 shots during the first period before giving way to Arvid Soderblom, who made 22 saves on 24 shots faced.