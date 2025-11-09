Sabres' comeback bid falls short in Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. – A third-period comeback attempt by the Buffalo Sabres fell short in a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

The Sabres trailed 4-1 following an Eric Robinson goal scored during the opening minute of the final period. They responded with goals scored less than seven minutes apart by Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, cutting the Hurricanes’ lead to 4-3.

Buffalo continued to push for the tying goal from there, totaling 10 scoring chances in the period (according to Natural Stat Trick), but could not push another past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov. Carolina tacked on two empty-net goals late to seal the victory.

“Honestly, all game I thought we worked extremely hard,” Thompson said. “We play like that, we’re gonna find ourselves on the right side of the game points-wise, winning those.”