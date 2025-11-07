Practice Report | Dahlin to take leave of absence to tend to personal matter

Notes from Friday's practice at KeyBank Center.

Blue
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

Rasmus Dahlin has taken a leave of absence from the Buffalo Sabres to attend to a personal matter in Sweden, coach Lindy Ruff announced following practice on Friday.

Ruff said there is currently no timetable for Dahlin’s absence. The Sabres captain published a letter in September announcing that his fiancée, Carolina, experienced heart failure during the summer and was recovering from a heart transplant.

“I will say this, he said everything is OK, and through this, he’s got full support by our team,” Ruff said.

Ruff added: “What this young man has gone through, I don’t think you can describe it and I don’t think you can feel what he’s feeling. I’m pretty passionate about the fact that no one would want to walk in his shoes and have to deal with what he’s dealt with. He’s undoubtedly got the support of everybody on this. This is larger than hockey.”

Here's more from Friday's practice.

Lindy Ruff - Nov. 7, 2025

Friday's practice lines

Michael Kesselring took a maintenance day but is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday against the Hurricanes, Ruff said.

Here's how the group lined up in his absence:

20251107 Practice Lines 3

Injury notes

Ruff said that forward Jiri Kulich underwent additional examination on his issue related to fluid in his ears. Ruff said they’re still awaiting the results but noted that Kulich will continue to miss time.

Jason Zucker – who was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 4 with an illness – still “isn’t feeling well” and is not expected to make the trip to Carolina, per Ruff.

Zach Benson (lower body) skated Friday morning in a “track suit” according to Ruff, who additionally said there is a “possibility” he could return for next Wednesday’s game against the Utah Mammoth.

On the road

The Sabres are set to embark on their first multi-game trip of the season, with four road games scheduled over the next eight days.

Buffalo – having played 10 of its first 14 games at home – is still in search of its first road win but has taken a point in two of four road contests this season.

Ruff said having the road trip at this point of the season can be a positive for the entire group coming together despite a difficult stretch of opponents. After the Hurricanes, the Sabres visit three more playoff contenders in Utah, Colorado and Detroit.

“We've been at home a long period,” Ruff said. “I think the road is sometimes a good place to bond together, and you spend more time together versus at home, you're always back in your own place. I'm looking forward to the road.

“I know that we've got, if you break down the schedule, it's four tough teams to play. Not that there's any easy games as there is, but you look at it, you've got all teams that have gone pretty well.”

Up next

The Sabres begin their four-game road trip on Saturday against Carolina on Saturday.

MSG’s pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. and puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

