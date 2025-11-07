Practice Report | Dahlin to take leave of absence to tend to personal matter

Rasmus Dahlin has taken a leave of absence from the Buffalo Sabres to attend to a personal matter in Sweden, coach Lindy Ruff announced following practice on Friday.

Ruff said there is currently no timetable for Dahlin’s absence. The Sabres captain published a letter in September announcing that his fiancée, Carolina, experienced heart failure during the summer and was recovering from a heart transplant.

“I will say this, he said everything is OK, and through this, he’s got full support by our team,” Ruff said.

Ruff added: “What this young man has gone through, I don’t think you can describe it and I don’t think you can feel what he’s feeling. I’m pretty passionate about the fact that no one would want to walk in his shoes and have to deal with what he’s dealt with. He’s undoubtedly got the support of everybody on this. This is larger than hockey.”

Here's more from Friday's practice.