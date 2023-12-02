Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Hurricanes

The Sabres visit Carolina to conclude a run of 4 straight road games.

20231202 Preview Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

RALEIGH, N.C. – Peyton Krebs outlined what made the Buffalo Sabres successful from a shot production standpoint in their game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

“Our game is pressure,” Krebs said. “We want to be on pucks and turn pucks over. I think [in St. Louis], we did that.”

The Sabres generated a season-high 46 shots in the loss to the Blues after tallying 39 in their previous game against the New York Rangers. They will look to roll that production into their game against an aggressive Carolina Hurricanes team inside PNC Arena on Saturday.

The GMC Pregame Show begins at 6:30 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.

1. The lineup

Connor Clifton will return to the lineup on defense in place of Ryan Johnson and Brandon Biro will enter at forward for Isak Rosen, Sabres coach Don Granato confirmed.

Here’s how the group lined up for the morning skate:

Forwards

53 Jeff Skinner – 37 Casey Mittelstadt – 89 Alex Tuch

9 Zach Benson – 24 Dylan Cozens – 77 JJ Peterka

17 Tyson Jost – 15 Brandon Biro – 71 Victor Olofsson

12 Jordan Greenway – 19 Peyton Krebs – 21 Kyle Okposo

Defensemen

26 Rasmus Dahlin – 23 Mattias Samuelsson

25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju

75 Connor Clifton – 6 Erik Johnson

Goaltenders

31 Eric Comrie

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

2. In the crease

Eric Comrie is expected to start, which would likely line up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to play Sunday at home against the Nashville Predators. Luukkonen has started the Sabres' last two games.

Don Granato addresses the media

3. Krebs reflects on St. Louis

Krebs earned an assist during the first period against the Blues, then buried a rebound for his first goal of the season while linemate Kyle Okposo battled in front of the net. Okposo also had an assist after scoring goals in each of the three previous games.

“I think Okie and I, the last few games we’ve really had a buildup of really playing well and [Thursday] we produced,” Krebs said. “But I think for us, we’ve been staying consistent. We know where each other are, we know where we like to be.”

Krebs and Okposo were joined by Jordan Greenway as their third linemate against the Blues. The Sabres held a 13-7 edge in shot attempts with the trio on the ice at 5-on-5, which Granato attributed their puck placement and competitiveness on the forecheck.

“Where they put pucks, they could pressure, and when they pressured, they got it back,” Granato said. “And they got it back in a compromising position for the opposition, and that’s what you want. You want to make the other team make mistakes."

4. Biro returns to the lineup

Biro scored a pair of goals in his season debut for the Sabres on Nov. 1, then played the following game before an injury sidelined him for nearly two weeks.

The 25-year-old returned and played five games in Rochester – including three multi-point performances – before he was recalled to Buffalo on Wednesday.

5. Scouting the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes – like the Sabres – are coming off a loss in which they heavily outshot their opponent. They had a 43-16 advantage in the shot column against the Islanders on Thursday but fell 5-4 in overtime to finish November with a 7-4-1 record.

The Sabres and Hurricanes previously met at PNC Arena on Nov. 7, a 3-2 overtime victory for Carolina. Granato said the Sabres referenced that game in their preparation for the rematch and Carolina's unique, high-pressure style of play.

“You come into here, they’re pretty unique in how they play,” he said. “So, that’s a challenge. It’s a challenge for every team that comes in here.”

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 20 points (6+14) in 19 games this season. Teuvo Teravainen has a team-high 10 goals.

