Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. – Peyton Krebs outlined what made the Buffalo Sabres successful from a shot production standpoint in their game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

“Our game is pressure,” Krebs said. “We want to be on pucks and turn pucks over. I think [in St. Louis], we did that.”

The Sabres generated a season-high 46 shots in the loss to the Blues after tallying 39 in their previous game against the New York Rangers. They will look to roll that production into their game against an aggressive Carolina Hurricanes team inside PNC Arena on Saturday.

The GMC Pregame Show begins at 6:30 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.