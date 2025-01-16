At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Hurricanes 2

Ryan McLeod scored two goals in Buffalo's win.

At the Horn
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Ryan McLeod scored a pair of goals as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Wednesday at KeyBank Center.

McLeod began the night centering JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch but later joined Jason Zucker and Tage Thompson on the first line. Scoring before and after that adjustment, McLeod now has three goals in his last three games – and nine for the season – after going 23 games without one.

Dylan Cozens scored his 10th goal of the season and Thompson added a late empty netter for his 20th. Defenseman Connor Clifton recorded a primary assist and tied a team high with four hits.

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves on 36 shots for his 14th win.

After missing two games due to illness, Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson returned to the lineup and had a plus-one rating in 19:55 of ice time.

Forward Beck Malenstyn, who’d missed three straight games due to illness, skated 15:05, tallied an assist and matched Clifton’s four hits.

Jaccob Slavin and Martin Necas scored Carolina’s goals, while goalie Dustin Tokarski stopped 21 of 24 shots.

Here’s more from the win.

First Period

McLeod opened the scoring just 43 seconds in. He received Clifton’s pass, entered the zone and shot from the high slot to beat Tokarski. The rush began with Tyson Kozak’s diving effort to help clear Buffalo’s defensive zone.

It was the sixth time this season the Sabres scored on their first shot of the game.

Carolina got the game’s first power play at 6:10 thanks to a Sam Lafferty tripping call. Buffalo killed it off but went right back on the penalty kill eight seconds later (McLeod cross checking). The Sabres killed that second penalty as well.

Peterka drew a Sean Walker holding-the-stick call to give the Sabres their first man advantage. Buffalo’s best chance on an eventful power play came in the final seconds as Tuch pushed a loose puck off the post from in close.

The teams recorded 11 shots apiece in the period.

Ryan McLeod opens the scoring

Second Period

Early in the period, a Clifton interference penalty sent Carolina to its third power play. Jack Quinn served the penalty for Clifton, who was injured after taking a stick to the face during his hit on Juha Jaaska. Clifton returned later in the period.

Luukkonen made three saves during another successful kill, which also saw Samuelsson fish a puck off the goal line and out of danger.

Andrei Svechnikov raced past Bowen Byram for a partial breakaway but hit the post with his backhand attempt.

A minute later, at 8:18, Cozens extended the lead to 2-0. He retrieved Tuch’s pass in the high slot and ripped a shot past Tokarski for his 10th goal of the season. The goal came after Cozens joined Peterka and Tuch's line.

McLeod notched his second of the game with 3.5 seconds remaining in the period. Following Zucker’s shot attempt from the left corner, McLeod corralled a bouncing puck in front of the crease and found space above Tokarski’s right pad.

Luukkonen made 19 saves as Carolina held a 40-22 edge in second-period shot attempts.

Dylan Cozens gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

Ryan McLeod scores his 2nd of the night

Third Period

Slavin got Carolina on the board at 3:45, finding space through Luukkonen’s five-hole with a low shot from the point.

Necas scored on a one timer at 16:52, narrowing Buffalo’s lead to 3-2 and prompting Sabres coach Lindy Ruff to use his timeout.

A blatant slash denied McLeod of an empty-net tally and his first career hat trick, but the officials awarded Buffalo a goal at 19:36. Thompson, whose long-range attempt off the post set up McLeod's chance, was credited with the goal, as McLeod never actually touched the puck.

Tage Thompson awarded empty net goal

UP NEXT

The Sabres conclude their three-game homestand Friday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

