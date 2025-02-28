At the Horn | Hurricanes 5 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

Jordan Staal, Sebastian Aho, Mikko Rantanen, Taylor Hall, and Seth Jarvis all scored goals for the Hurricanes, who opened the scoring with three goals in a span of 3:32 during the first period. Pyotr Kochetkov made 14 saves for the victory.

Alex Tuch and JJ Peterka scored goals for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made five saves on seven shots in 7:57 before giving way to James Reimer, who stopped 27 of 29 shots in relief.

Carolina - the NHL's best team in terms of shot-attempt percentage - led 36-16 in shots on goal.

The loss was Buffalo’s first in three games since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The Sabres entered the night having won six of its last seven games overall.