Buffalo Niagara Partnership moving HQ to Cobblestone District

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership today announced its new headquarters will be at 79 Perry Street in Buffalo’s Cobblestone District.

The historic building is owned by the Pegula Family, longtime supporters of the Partnership. It is located across the street from KeyBank Center and is home to many of the Buffalo Sabres’ administrative offices.

“We are thrilled to move into this cool space in a fantastic neighborhood,” said Dottie Gallagher, president and CEO of the Partnership. “Kim and Terry Pegula have consistently shown their commitment to Downtown Buffalo through development projects around KeyBank Center. It’s an honor to be part of what’s next for that area.”

The new headquarters will be more than just office space for the Partnership. Its 11,000 square feet is being designed to provide networking opportunities and growth resources to Partnership members of all sizes. The location continues the Partnership’s longstanding presence downtown and provides a central location, well suited to enhance the Partnership’s connection to the community.

“We are pleased to welcome Buffalo Niagara Partnership to the Cobblestone District,” said Buffalo Sabres Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli. “This partnership represents a shared vision of progress and transformation.”

Guelli will join Gallagher at the Partnership’s Annual Meeting on Nov. 14, when more details on the new headquarters will be revealed.

“We continue to evaluate the different ways we can develop the area surrounding KeyBank Center into a gathering place filled with energy and excitement for the people of Buffalo,” Guelli said. “We believe that Buffalo Niagara Partnership, an organization with intricate and longstanding ties to our city, is an ideal partner to kickstart that shift.”

The Partnership was previously headquartered on Genesee Street in space subleased from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. When the health insurer moved to new space in Seneca One earlier this year, the Partnership moved to temporary space generously provided by Evans Bank.

The Perry Street space will be renovated over the next several months, with occupancy planned by mid-2025. It was formerly occupied by Labatt USA, which remains headquartered in Buffalo.

The announcement of a new downtown headquarters is the latest development in a busy year of growth for the Partnership:

In the spring, it launched BNP Pro Free, a membership level designed specifically to serve small businesses. It has already attracted hundreds of new members.

In September, it launched BNP Young Professional, a membership designed to foster belonging, connection and professional growth among the next generation of Western New York leaders.

This fall, the Partnership is unveiling a comprehensive lineup of talent programs that provide professional development across the career continuum. This lineup of expertly facilitated peer learning programs is built on the success of the Partnership’s popular Executive Exchange and DEI Expert Exchange.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership is the area’s regional chamber of commerce and privately funded economic development organization. Partnership members employ more than a quarter of a million people in the Buffalo Niagara region. By mobilizing members and strategic partners around common goals, the Partnership grows private investment and jobs in Buffalo Niagara through advocacy, business development, and convening.