At the Horn | Bruins 5 - Sabres 2

Olofsson scores a pair of goals in 5-2 loss.

20231114 Krebs 2
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Victor Olofsson scored both goals for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins inside KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

David Pastrnak scored a goal and two assists for the Bruins, who also received goals from Danton Heinen, Brandon Carlo, Oskar Steen, and Hampus Lindholm. Linus Ullmark made 31 saves. 

Devon Levi made 13 saves on 18 shots in 35:07 before giving way to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who stopped 14 of 14 shots. 

Tage Thompson left the game with an upper-body injury at the 8:55 mark of the second period and did not return. The Sabres were also without forward Alex Tuch (upper body) and defenseman Henri Jokiharju (illness).

The Sabres held a pregame ceremony honoring captain Kyle Okposo for playing his 1,000th NHL game. Okposo became the 46th active player to reach the milestone and the first to do so in a Sabres uniform since Jason Pominville in 2018.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 3:01 – Danton Heinen from Charlie McAvoy and Matthew Poitras (1-0, BOS)

The Bruins scored on their first shot of the night to end a lengthy shift in the Buffalo zone. McAvoy shot from the right circle and Heinen crashed the paint to bury the rebound.

Period 1, 4:09 – David Pastrnak from Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy (2-0, BOS)

Zacha delivered a pass across the offensive zone to Pastrnak, who buried his one-timer from the left circle to complete an odd-man rush.

Period 1, 15:14 – Brandon Carlo from David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha (3-0, BOS)

Ullmark left his crease and made a diving poke check on Casey Mittelstadt, sending the Bruins on a 3-on-1 rush. A series of passes ended with Carlo scoring from the slot.

Period 2, 4:07 – Oskar Steen from Jakub Lauko (4-0, BOS)

Steen intercepted a pass from the corner of the Buffalo zone and buried a quick shot from the left side of the net to increase the Boston lead less than five minutes into the second period.

Period 2, 12:23 (PP) – Hampus Lindholm from David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand (5-0, BOS)

The Sabres came within 15 seconds of killing off Boston’s first power play of the night before Lindholm buried a shot from the point.

Period 2, 15:07 – Victor Olofsson from Owen Power and Dylan Cozens

Power’s shot from the point caromed off the end boards, leaving Olofsson with an open net for his first goal of the season.

Olofsson scores 1st of season

Period 3, 15:02 – Victor Olofsson from JJ Peterka and Casey Mittelstadt

Olofsson scored his second goal of the night in the slot off a feed from JJ Peterka with 4:58 left in the game.

Victor Olofsson's 2nd of the night

UP NEXT

The Sabres open a three-game road trip Friday night in Winnipeg. Coverage on MSG begins at 7:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 8. Fans outside the Buffalo broadcast market can watch on NHL Network.