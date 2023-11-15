At the Horn | Bruins 5 - Sabres 2

Victor Olofsson scored both goals for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins inside KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

David Pastrnak scored a goal and two assists for the Bruins, who also received goals from Danton Heinen, Brandon Carlo, Oskar Steen, and Hampus Lindholm. Linus Ullmark made 31 saves.

Devon Levi made 13 saves on 18 shots in 35:07 before giving way to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who stopped 14 of 14 shots.

Tage Thompson left the game with an upper-body injury at the 8:55 mark of the second period and did not return. The Sabres were also without forward Alex Tuch (upper body) and defenseman Henri Jokiharju (illness).

The Sabres held a pregame ceremony honoring captain Kyle Okposo for playing his 1,000th NHL game. Okposo became the 46th active player to reach the milestone and the first to do so in a Sabres uniform since Jason Pominville in 2018.