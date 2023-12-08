At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Bruins 1

Tage Thompson scored the winning goal and Devon Levi made 29 saves in Boston.

20231207 Horn
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

JJ Peterka scored the opening goal and tallied a team-high six shots as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Boston Bruins 3-1 inside TD Garden on Thursday.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Sabres, who were without defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (lower body), forward Alex Tuch (upper body), and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (illness), among others. The Bruins entered the night tied atop the Eastern Conference at 17-5-3.

The Sabres generated 19 shots during the first period, then pulled ahead on goals from Peterka and Tage Thompson during the second. Victor Olofsson scored to add cushion during the third period.

Devon Levi made his first start since being recalled from Rochester on Tuesday and made 29 saves, including a point-blank chance from Brad Marchand with the Sabres leading 1-0 late in the second period. Linus Ullmark stopped 32 shots for the Bruins.

Eric Robinson made his Sabres debut after being acquired from Columbus on Wednesday in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2025. The forward skated 13:33 and had a first-period goal overturned following a challenge for goalie interference.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 2, 1:18 – JJ Peterka from Dylan Cozens (1-0, BUF)

The Sabres generated 19 shots during the opening 20 minutes – their highest first-period total this season – but were held scoreless after Robinson’s goal was overturned for goaltender interference.

Their shot mentality paid off quickly in the second period. Dylan Cozens won an offensive-zone faceoff back to Peterka, who buried a quick shot for his 11th goal of the season.

JJ Peterka's 11th of the season

Period 2, 16:57 – Tage Thompson from Connor Clifton (2-0, BUF)

Clifton, playing in TD Garden for the first time as a member of the visiting team, intercepted a pass at the offensive blue line and carried the puck along the right boards while Thompson peeled off into the slot. Clifton delivered a no-look pass and Thompson buried a one-timer.

Tage Thompson gives Sabres 2-0 lead

Period 2, 17:35 – Brad Marchand from Hampus Lindholm (2-1, BUF)

The Bruins answered quickly thanks to a favorable bounce. Marchand’s attempted pass across the Buffalo net deflected off the leg of defenseman Erik Johnson and in behind Levi to cut the Sabres’ lead to one entering the second intermission.

Period 3, 11:16 – Victor Olofsson from Owen Power (3-1, BUF)

The Sabres stayed aggressive into the third period, generating a breakaway for Robinson and an odd-man chance for Jeff Skinner before Olofsson extended the lead with 8:44 remaining.

With the Bruins amid an extended shift in the offensive zone, Olofsson drifted down low to steal the puck and carried it end to end on a 2-on-1 rush with Robinson to his left. Olofsson beat Ullmark with a wrist shot to the far side of the net.

Victor Olofsson gives Sabres 3-1 lead

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from Sabres 3-1 win

PHOTO GALLERY

GAME NIGHT | Sabres at Bruins

December 7, 2023

UP NEXT

The Sabres return home to host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The team will wear its black and red third jerseys for the fourth time this season.

Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

