At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Bruins 1

JJ Peterka scored the opening goal and tallied a team-high six shots as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Boston Bruins 3-1 inside TD Garden on Thursday.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Sabres, who were without defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (lower body), forward Alex Tuch (upper body), and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (illness), among others. The Bruins entered the night tied atop the Eastern Conference at 17-5-3.

The Sabres generated 19 shots during the first period, then pulled ahead on goals from Peterka and Tage Thompson during the second. Victor Olofsson scored to add cushion during the third period.

Devon Levi made his first start since being recalled from Rochester on Tuesday and made 29 saves, including a point-blank chance from Brad Marchand with the Sabres leading 1-0 late in the second period. Linus Ullmark stopped 32 shots for the Bruins.

Eric Robinson made his Sabres debut after being acquired from Columbus on Wednesday in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2025. The forward skated 13:33 and had a first-period goal overturned following a challenge for goalie interference.