At the Horn | Bruins 3 - Sabres 1

The Buffalo Sabres allowed just 19 shots and carried a tied game deep into the third period, but Morgan Geekie’s power-play goal with 1:45 remaining propelled the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 victory at TD Garden on Saturday.

Geekie scored with one second remaining on Boston’s third power play of the night. Brad Marchand added an empty-net goal during the final minute.

Charlie Coyle opened the scoring for the Bruins on a first-period breakaway, but JJ Peterka’s power-play goal evened the score at 1-1 late in the second.

James Reimer made 16 saves for the Sabres. Joonis Korpisalo stopped 19 shots for the Bruins.

The Sabres were without captain Rasmus Dahlin, who did not dress after skating a team-high 27:33 in his return from a seven-game absence on Friday. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the absence was planned as to not play Dahlin on back-to-back nights.

The loss extended the Sabres’ winless streak to 13 games at 0-10-3.