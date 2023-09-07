News Feed

Sabres to wear black and red third jerseys 15 times this season

Goathead jersey returns Oct. 21 for ‘Back in Black and Red’ Night

SMKT-11386_-_Black_and_Red_Schedule_Release_1920X1080
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Black and red is back.

The Buffalo Sabres have announced that the team will wear its black and red third jersey for 15 games during the 2023-24 season.

The jersey, which is modeled after the primary uniforms the Sabres wore from 1996 until 2006, will make its season debut Oct. 21 against the New York Islanders for the team’s Back in Black and Red theme night.

Last season, Buffalo posted a 10-1-1 record while wearing its third jersey. In 12 games, the Sabres outscored opponents 58-36, tallying five or more goals on nine occasions.

Mini packs and single game tickets are on sale now. Full-season, half-season and quarter-season ticket plans are also available. For more information, click here.

Now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for…

Here is the complete third jersey schedule:

  • Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m. (Back in Black and Red)
  • Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 1 p.m. (Hockey Halloween)
  • Friday, Nov. 3 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Montreal Canadiens – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 19 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – 7 p.m. (Winterfest)
  • Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. Boston Bruins – 7:30 p.m. (Winterfest)
  • Thursday, Jan. 11 vs. Ottawa Senators – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 17 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 6 vs. Dallas Stars – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 2 vs. Vegas Golden Knights – 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 3 vs. Winnipeg Jets -7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 30 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 2 vs. Washington Capitals – 7 p.m. (Dyngus Day Celebration)