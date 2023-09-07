Sabres to wear black and red third jerseys 15 times this season

Black and red is back.

The Buffalo Sabres have announced that the team will wear its black and red third jersey for 15 games during the 2023-24 season.

The jersey, which is modeled after the primary uniforms the Sabres wore from 1996 until 2006, will make its season debut Oct. 21 against the New York Islanders for the team’s Back in Black and Red theme night.

Last season, Buffalo posted a 10-1-1 record while wearing its third jersey. In 12 games, the Sabres outscored opponents 58-36, tallying five or more goals on nine occasions.