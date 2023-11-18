At the Horn | Jets 3 – Sabres 2 

Alex Tuch tallied in his first game back from an upper-body injury, but the Winnipeg Jets took advantage of their three-goal second period to defeat the Sabres 3-2 inside Canada Life Centre on Friday.

JJ Peterka also scored for Buffalo, recording his 10th point in his last 10 games, while goaltender Eric Comrie made 15 saves in his first start since Oct. 27 after being activated from injured reserve Friday.

Cole Perfetti, Mason Appleton, and Nikolaj Ehlers found the scoresheet for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 28 shots to post his eighth win of the season.