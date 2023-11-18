News Feed

At the Horn | Jets 3 – Sabres 2 

Tuch, Peterka tally goals as Sabres fall short in Winnipeg.

buf_atthehorn_11172023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Alex Tuch tallied in his first game back from an upper-body injury, but the Winnipeg Jets took advantage of their three-goal second period to defeat the Sabres 3-2 inside Canada Life Centre on Friday.

JJ Peterka also scored for Buffalo, recording his 10th point in his last 10 games, while goaltender Eric Comrie made 15 saves in his first start since Oct. 27 after being activated from injured reserve Friday.

Cole Perfetti, Mason Appleton, and Nikolaj Ehlers found the scoresheet for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 28 shots to post his eighth win of the season.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 2, 2:12 – Cole Perfetti from Vladislav Namestnikov and Neal Pionk (1-0, WPG)

Pionk floated a stretch pass up to Namestnikov at center ice. Namestnikov dropped the puck back to Perfetti, who took it to the high slot and ripped a shot past Comrie to tally the game’s first goal.

Period 2, 4:23 – Mason Appleton from Nino Niederreiter and Adam Lowry (2-0, WPG)

Appleton made it 2-0 Winnipeg as he drove to the net, sneaking behind the Sabres’ defense and tipping in a tape-to-tape feed by Niederreiter.

Period 2, 4:56 – Alex Tuch from Dylan Cozens (2-1, WPG)

Hellebuyck poked away a shot by Jeff Skinner and Tuch put away the rebound for his fifth goal of the season and third in as many games.

Alex Tuch cuts lead in half

Period 2, 8:12 – Nikolaj Ehlers from Nino Niederreiter and Vladislav Namestnikov (3-1, WPG)

Ehlers took a shot from the point through traffic to give the Jets a 3-1 lead.

Period 3, 1:00 – JJ Peterka from Rasmus Dahlin and Zach Benson (3-2, WPG)

Dahlin sent a stretch pass down the ice to give Peterka a breakaway. Hellebuyck made the initial save but Peterka collected his own rebound and beat Hellebuyck five-hole.

JJ Peterka scores 7th of season

UP NEXT

The road trip continues Sunday in Chicago as the Sabres take on the Blackhawks at United Center. 

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. The puck drops at 7 on MSG and WGR 550.