Benson scores 1st NHL goal in OT loss to Capitals

JJ Peterka and Dylan Cozens also score as Sabres earn a point in D.C.

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

WASHINGTON – Zach Benson’s highlight-reel first NHL goal helped establish an early lead for the Buffalo Sabres, but the Washington Capitals fought back to win 4-3 in overtime inside Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

The Sabres never trailed in regulation. They held a 3-2 lead in the third period until Tom Wilson buried a one-timer with 1:15 remaining in the third period, seconds after Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper was pulled for an extra attacker.

Dylan Strome kept the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and buried the winning goal with eight seconds remaining in what had been a back-and-forth overtime.

“It’s something we can’t allow, giving up two leads in a close game like this against that team that’s obviously really hot right now,” Sabres forward Dylan Cozens said. “They’re a great team and a team that we were fighting for a playoff spot last year so we can’t give that one up."

Highlights from Sabres at Capitals

Benson, Cozens, and JJ Peterka scored goals for the Sabres while Victor Olofsson tallied a pair of assists. Devon Levi made 26 saves.

The Capitals entered Wednesday with an 8-1-1 record in their last 10 games, fueled in part by a defense that ranked sixth in the NHL in fewest goals against per game. The Sabres asserted themselves early, jumping ahead when Peterka buried a shot through an Erik Johnson screen midway through the first period and doubling the lead on Benson’s goal less than six minutes later.

Washington fought back with a point shot from Alexander Alexeyev that bounced in off net-front traffic late in the first period and a T.J. Oshie goal in the second, but Cozens buried a one-timer on the power play to restore the lead before the second intermission.

“I think we were playing north-south hockey,” Benson said. “We were hounds on pucks. Just high energy, high pace, and that’s when we’re at our best. It’s no secret. We have a lot of skilled players in this room and when we’re going north-south, playing with high energy, that’s when we’re at our best.”

The Capitals made their push during the third period, earning a 13-6 edge in shot attempts at 5-on-5. The Sabres weathered the storm until Kuemper was pulled for the extra attacker.

“Obviously disappointed that we didn’t get two points but I felt our guys played more of the style that we want to play,” Sabres coach Don Granato said.

Here’s more from the overtime loss.

1, Peterka scored his eighth goal of the season, placing him in a tie with Jeff Skinner for the team lead. He has 13 points (6+7) in the last 12 games.

2. Benson received a pass from Olofsson to the left of the net, then scored on a between-the-legs shot as he moved left to right through the blue paint. It was a highlight-reel play from an 18-year-old who has already shown an abundance of confidence in his young career.

Zach Benson scores 1st NHL goal against Capitals

“I mean, he’s an unbelievable player,” Cozens said. “We knew it was a matter of time before he scored and for him to score a goal like that, it doesn’t really surprise us. He’s got all the tools in his bag, all the skill in the world and all the confidence in the world, so we’re all really happy to see him score. He’s a great kid and he’s a great hockey player. He’s going to be a great hockey player for a long time.”

3. Benson has played in nine games this season, the maximum allowed before counting toward his entry-level contract. The Sabres can either keep him with the NHL club on the first year of deal or assign him to the Wenatchee Wild of the Western Hockey League, where he would join fellow prospect Matt Savoie.

Benson kept his focus throughout on the moment at hand, a point he reiterated postgame.

“Honestly, I’m just trying to be consistent, play my game every game, help this team win hockey games,” he said. “That’s really my mindset is whatever I can do to help this team win, that was really kind of the thinking process on my behalf.”

Zach Benson addresses the media

4. Cozens’ goal was the first allowed on the power play by the Capitals since Oct. 24. Washington entered Wednesday 23-for-23 on the penalty kill in its last 10 games.

The Sabres had peppered Kuemper with a series of shots during a 5-on-3 that lasted 1:18 before Cozens finally broke through with a one-timer from the left circle.

“I thought those guys generated shot after shot and quality after quality staying out there until Cozens did put it in,” Granato said. “So, really nice job by all five of those guys and a great finish by Dylan on that. That was a big goal.”

Up next

The Sabres return home to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. The game will be nationally televised on TNT with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. Rob Ray and Dan Dunleavy will have the radio call on WGR 550.