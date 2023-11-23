Benson scores 1st NHL goal in OT loss to Capitals

WASHINGTON – Zach Benson’s highlight-reel first NHL goal helped establish an early lead for the Buffalo Sabres, but the Washington Capitals fought back to win 4-3 in overtime inside Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

The Sabres never trailed in regulation. They held a 3-2 lead in the third period until Tom Wilson buried a one-timer with 1:15 remaining in the third period, seconds after Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper was pulled for an extra attacker.

Dylan Strome kept the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and buried the winning goal with eight seconds remaining in what had been a back-and-forth overtime.

“It’s something we can’t allow, giving up two leads in a close game like this against that team that’s obviously really hot right now,” Sabres forward Dylan Cozens said. “They’re a great team and a team that we were fighting for a playoff spot last year so we can’t give that one up."