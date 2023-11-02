News Feed

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 2
What to expect on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Flyers
Game Night | Sabres at Flyers
Buffalo Sabres organization honored at 66th Annual New York Emmy Awards
Practice Report | Sabres recall Biro from Amerks, Levi returns to practice
Prospects Pipeline | Savoie has 3 points in 3 games during Rochester conditioning assignment
Sabres, Niagara University team up to offer Sabres Scholars program
Sharpen Up | Sabres back in black and red Friday vs. Flyers 
'A new standard' | Sabres play to identity as Luukkonen shuts out Avalanche
At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Avalanche 0
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche
Game Day | Sabres vs. Avalanche
Practice Report | Comrie to miss time with lower-body injury, Clifton suspended two games 
Sabres recall Cooley from Amerks
Comrie exits loss to Devils with lower-body injury
At the Horn | Devils 5 - Sabres 4
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Devils

Biro scores 1st NHL goal, adds empty-netter in win over Flyers

Notes from Buffalo's 5-2 victory in Philadelphia.

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

PHILADELPHIA – Brandon Biro waited nearly two years for a second opportunity to play in the NHL.

The 25-year-old forward made his debut with the Sabres in February 2022, an otherwise nondescript loss in Montreal. He spent the meantime pacing the Rochester Americans as one of their most productive offensive contributors, including a career-best 51 points last season.

There were many times, coach Don Granato reiterated this week, that Biro was atop the list of players in line for a recall. The timing just never lined up, due in part to injuries that sidelined Biro for stretches in each of the past two seasons.

“We were excited to get him back a couple of different times and just the timing was off for him,” Granato said.

The timing was right Wendesday. Biro made his season debut and scored the first two goals of his NHL career, the second of which was an empty netter that put the finishing touches on a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers inside Wells Fargo Center.

The win required the Sabres to weather storms and overcome what for stretches was an out-of-sync offense. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 38 saves to win for the third time in as many starts while Tage Thompson contributed a goal and two assists. Casey Mittelstadt and Owen Power also scored.

“It wasn’t our best game, but it’s tough to get two points in this league so any time you can get a win, you’re going to take it,” Biro said.

Highlights from the Sabres 5-2 win

The Sabres earned their two points thanks in part to Biro, who capitalized when the opportunity presented itself in the first period. The scored was tied 1-1 when Biro noticed Thompson peak over his shoulder as he battled for the puck along the end boards.

Biro, recognizing that the puck was coming, dashed to the front of the Philadelphia net. Thompson’s pass caught a piece of goaltender Carter Hart on its way to the blue paint, but Biro was still able to tap it in out of mid-air for his first NHL goal.

“The puck came out and he knew how he could score that goal, how he could get that puck in the net,” Granato said. “A little bit unconventional but creative and evident of a good hockey IQ.”

Granato listed Biro’s intelligence and playmaking as qualities that made him a respected figure in the Sabres dressing room despite the lack of NHL games on his resume. He started the game on a line with Thompson and Jordan Greenway as a result.

It was Mittelstadt and Peyton Krebs who took the ice with Biro for a defensive-zone faceoff when the Flyers pulled their goaltender with 3:52 remaining. Mittelstadt delivered a pass up the middle to send Biro in alone for his empty-net goal, which created a stir on the Buffalo bench.

 “Guys were excited it was on his stick and he was scoring,” Granato said.

Biro reflected on what the performance meant afterward.

“It’s pretty cool, obviously,” he said. “It’s been a long road to get here. To finally get one after a long time – I haven’t played a game in almost two years, so it’s definitely been a grind to get here. Just a little weight off the shoulders.”

Brandon Biro addresses the media

Here’s more from the win in Philadelphia.

1. Luukkonen entered the game on the heels of a 23-save shutout against Colorado on Sunday. This win developed differently, with the Flyers scoring just 55 seconds in on a Joel Farabee shot that rose off the stick of Henri Jokiharju and fluttered in over Luukkonen’s shoulder.

It was the sort of play, Luukkonen said, that can leave a goaltender thinking.

“Kind of a play which leaves you wondering what happened and whose fault it kind of was,” he said. “Could I have done anything better? But you can’t think too much about that.”

He refocused and turned in another strong outing in goal, including a 20-save third period that saw him calmly glove long shots through traffic, pounce on a rebound opportunity in front of his net, and move post to post to stop a 2-on-0 rush attempt from Garnet Hathaway.

“Upie was real good again,” Granato said.

2. Luukkonen has now played in four consecutive games since making his season debut in Ottawa on Oct. 24 – three starts and a relief appearance following an injury to Eric Comrie in New Jersey. He’s 3-1-0 with a .926 save percentage.

“I’ve mentioned it many times, it’s the best league in the world,” Luukkonen said. “You have to fight for your spot every day, it doesn’t matter what your situation is. In the end I’m happy we’re winning as a team and hopefully it continues that way.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen addresses the media

3. Devon Levi backed up Luukkonen, his first time dressing for a game since Oct. 19. Levi had been nursing a lower-body injury.

4. The Sabres were outshot 40-15, but Granato and Luukkonen both credited defenders with clearing the net-front to prevent second chances. They also blocked 18 shots, including one from Jokiharju on an Atkinson one-timer that would have tied the game in the third period.

“Joki made probably the best save of the game,” Luukkonen said. “It wasn’t pretty, but a win’s a win.”

5. The Sabres were outshot 10-4 during the second period but emerged with the scored tied 2-2. Power scored the winner just 3:03 into the third period, receiving a behind-the-back feed from Thompson on the rush and sending a shot in off the crossbar as Jordan Greenway crashed the net.

Thompson added a goal of his own to extend the lead with 6:32 remaining.

6. Thompson extended his point streak to six games, with four goals and four assists in that span. Jeff Skinner (six games), Power (four games), Alex Tuch (four games), and JJ Peterka (three games) also extended their point streaks.

7. Rasmus Dahlin’s career-best point streak ended at eight games. He led the Sabres in ice time at 23:49 and had a plus-1 rating.

8. The Sabres and Flyers used blue tape on their warmup sticks in support of those affected by the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine last Wednesday. The sticks are available for auction here with proceeds benefitting the Lewiston Strong Fund.

Up next

The Sabres conclude the home-and-home set with the Flyers at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. The puck drops at 7 on MSG/MSG+ and WGR 550.