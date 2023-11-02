Biro scores 1st NHL goal, adds empty-netter in win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA – Brandon Biro waited nearly two years for a second opportunity to play in the NHL.

The 25-year-old forward made his debut with the Sabres in February 2022, an otherwise nondescript loss in Montreal. He spent the meantime pacing the Rochester Americans as one of their most productive offensive contributors, including a career-best 51 points last season.

There were many times, coach Don Granato reiterated this week, that Biro was atop the list of players in line for a recall. The timing just never lined up, due in part to injuries that sidelined Biro for stretches in each of the past two seasons.

“We were excited to get him back a couple of different times and just the timing was off for him,” Granato said.

The timing was right Wendesday. Biro made his season debut and scored the first two goals of his NHL career, the second of which was an empty netter that put the finishing touches on a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers inside Wells Fargo Center.

The win required the Sabres to weather storms and overcome what for stretches was an out-of-sync offense. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 38 saves to win for the third time in as many starts while Tage Thompson contributed a goal and two assists. Casey Mittelstadt and Owen Power also scored.

“It wasn’t our best game, but it’s tough to get two points in this league so any time you can get a win, you’re going to take it,” Biro said.