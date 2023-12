Buffalo Sabres (15-18-4) at Ottawa Senators (13-18-0)

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

The Sabres close out the year against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday. The game concludes a back-to-back set for Buffalo, which saw the Sabres take the first game with a 3-2 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets inside KeyBank Center on Saturday.

For more on the victory, check out Saturday's postgame report.