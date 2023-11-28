News Feed

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Rangers 1
Sabres partner with Fubo to expand streaming to Southern Ontario 
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Rangers
Sabres Holiday Angels program returns for 2023
Sharpen Up | Sabres continue road trip with 3-game slate this week
Game Night | Sabres at Rangers
Sabres fall behind early in loss to Devils
At the Horn | Devils 7 - Sabres 2
Sabres recall Kulich, Rosen from Amerks
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Devils
Game Night | Sabres at Devils
Sabres score 3 unanswered goals to complete comeback win over Penguins
At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Penguins 2
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Penguins
Game Night | Sabres vs. Penguins
Sabres partner with Azuna to offer ‘Top Shelf’ odor eliminator & air freshener
Benson scores 1st NHL goal in OT loss to Capitals
At the Horn | Capitals 4 – Sabres 3 (OT)

'He's in the zone' | Luukkonen's strong outing leads Sabres to win over Rangers

The goaltender's night included a highlight-reel stick save.

buf_postgamereport_11272023
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

NEW YORK – JJ Peterka and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen have had an ongoing competition to see who can get the better of each other in practice dating back to their days in Rochester.

Peterka claims to have the upper hand, though Luukkonen may have something to say about that. But the competition has also given Peterka a front-row seat to the years of daily work that have gone into the success Luukkonen is currently enjoying, still only 24 years old and in his fifth professional season.

“I think just his mentality to get better every day, work hard in the gym, work hard on the ice, go there early,” Peterka said when asked what's led to Luukkonen's growth. “I think just his work ethic overall.”

The save Luukkonen made on Jimmy Vesey inside Madison Square Garden on Monday – a Hasek-esque robbery with his paddle – may well be featured prominently on season-ending highlight reels. But it was his consistency through a 25-save performance that propelled the Sabres to a 5-1 win over the New York Rangers, a team that had lost just four games all season entering the night.

In fact, consistency was a defining quality for the Sabres as a whole in their response to Saturday’s 7-2 loss in New Jersey. They opened the scoring on a goal from Peterka during the first period and led the rest of the way, with Alex Tuch adding a pair of goals and Casey Mittelstadt contributing a goal and two assists. Kyle Okposo delivered the finishing touches with a goal in the final seconds.

“I thought we played a full 60 minutes and it’s been probably a long time since we’ve been able to say that,” Tuch said. “It felt really good. I think all 20 of us were going tonight, led by UPL.”

The Rangers entered Monday tied atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 15-3-1 record and were coming off a convincing win over the team they were tied with, the Boston Bruins. They had been held to less than three goals just twice this season.

New York made pushes – including a power-play goal from Mika Zibanejad that cut the Sabres’ lead to 2-1 with 11:52 remaining in the third period, amplifying what had already been a raucous MSG crowd. But the Sabres stayed the course, holding the Rangers without a shot for the remainder of the game.

“They came at us pretty hard, but I liked the way our guys responded,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “Even their feel on the bench, their talk on the bench. They stayed aggressive, they stayed assertive, they didn’t back off. Upie was great through the whole game.”

Luukkonen entered the night with a .914 save percentage, tied for 10th among NHL goaltenders with at least 10 games played. That number had ballooned to .938 in his last four appearances, including a 31-save performance in Buffalo’s comeback win over Pittsburgh on Friday.

Granato spoke Monday morning about how Luukkonen had made the most of his experience, with parts of four NHL seasons now under his belt. The result of late, Granato said, has been a more comfortable, confident goaltender with room still to grow.

Luukkonen’s presence was apparent as he shut out the Rangers through 40 minutes. He stopped Artemi Panarin on a mini breakaway to preserve Buffalo’s 1-0 lead during the first period, then turned away Alexis Lafreniere’s attempt at the rebound. He came to the top of the crease to stop Vincent Trocheck right at his doorstep during the second period.

His most memorable save was the robbery on Vesey, who came from the left side with a seemingly open net to shoot into. Luukkonen lunged his body left to right and caught the puck with his stick, sending it through the blue paint and inches wide of the goal.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen makes highlight reel save

“Huge save, save of the year, I don’t know what you want to call it,” Tuch said. “… I was on the bench and my jaw was on the floor until I got back on the ice, so it was crazy.”

Luukkonen downplayed the moment when asked about it afterward.

“Sometimes you get lucky and sometimes you don’t,” he said. “You kind of try to follow the play as much as you can and, you know, this time it hit the stick so I’m happy about that. But I will not be trying those in the near future.”

To his coach, it was more than a lucky break.

“You could see he’s in the zone,” Granato said. “You know, he’s a big man to begin with, but you show athleticism, intelligence. He’s shown a lot of growth. It’s fun to watch.”

Here’s more from the win in Manhattan.

1. Luukkonen credited the players in front of him for doing their part to close out on rebounds and provide lanes of vision. He even thanked his teammates for making the night easy on him when he accepted the team sword as player of the game.

“Even though they had some shots and chances, I think it was an easier game than what it looked like,” he said. “Even though there were some rebounds, I think we were boxing out well, we were cleaning those out really well. So overall, I think we were really solid defensively today.”

Go inside the locker room following the win!

2. Luukkonen was asked what a win over the conference’s top team can do for the Sabres’ confidence.

“It means a lot,” he said. “… Coming to play the best team in the league and showing how good we can be is really big for us. It’s important to build from here.”

Luukkonen addresses the media

3. Tuch tallied eight shots in 21:51, matching his career high. He cut to the slot to bury the rebound off a shot from Mittelstadt to extend the Sabres’ lead to 2-0 with 26.4 seconds remaining in the second period.

Alex Tuch scores 7th of season

After the Rangers cut the deficit in half during the third period, Tuch provided insurance once again on another feed from Mittelstadt (who later added an empty-net goal of his own).

Alex Tuch scores 2nd of game

4. Mittelstadt now has 20 points this season, giving him sole possession of the team lead.

Up next

The stretch of road games continues Thursday night in St. Louis. Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 7:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 8.