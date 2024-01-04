Game Night | Sabres at Canadiens

Buffalo Sabres (15-19-4) at Montreal Canadiens (16-16-5)
Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.
The Buffalo Sabres open the new year with a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.
Check out the latest team news in Wednesday's practice report.
Buffalo opens the new year with a visit to Montreal.
Buffalo
Senators 5, Sabres 1 (Dec. 31)
Goal scorer: Tage Thompson
Goaltending: Devon Levi (L, 26/30)
Montreal
Canadiens 4, Stars 3 (Jan. 2)
Goal scorers: Nick Suzuki, Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Cole Caufield
Goaltending: Sam Montembeault (W, 30/33)
Buffalo
Montreal