Game Night | Sabres at Canadiens

Buffalo opens the new year with a visit to Montreal.

January 4
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres (15-19-4) at Montreal Canadiens (16-16-5)

Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

The Buffalo Sabres open the new year with a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. 

Check out the latest team news in Wednesday's practice report.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

TV: MSG/MSG+  (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Radio: WGR 550

LAST TIME OUT

Buffalo

Senators 5, Sabres 1 (Dec. 31)

Goal scorer: Tage Thompson

Goaltending: Devon Levi (L, 26/30)

Montreal

Canadiens 4, Stars 3 (Jan. 2)

Goal scorers: Nick Suzuki, Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Cole Caufield

Goaltending: Sam Montembeault (W, 30/33)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Buffalo

  • Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson are both riding two-game point streaks with one goal and one assist each in that span. 
  • Casey Mittelstadt has registered nine points (4+5) in his last eight contests. 

Montreal

  • Cole Caufield has tallied a goal in three consecutive games. 
  • Nick Suzuki has recorded four points (2+2) in his last three games.

THE ROAD AHEAD

Saturday, Jan. 6: Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9: Buffalo vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. | Tickets

Thursday, Jan. 11: Buffalo vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m. | Tickets

Saturday, Jan. 13: Buffalo vs. Vancouver, 4 p.m. | Tickets

