Buffalo Sabres (20-23-4) at Los Angeles Kings (22-13-9)

Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10:30 p.m.

The Buffalo Sabres play the second game of a back-to-back set on Wednesday when they take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

The Sabres opened the set with a 4-2 loss to Anaheim on Tuesday in the first game of their three-game road trip out west.