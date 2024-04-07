At the Horn | Red Wings 3 - Sabres 1

Tage Thompson scored the lone goal in Buffalo's loss in Detroit.

AT THE HORN
Tage Thompson scored the lone goal for the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings inside Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

The Red Wings scored three goals in the first 7:37 of the game from Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane, and Dylan Larkin en route to their victory. Detroit goaltender Alex Lyon stopped 38 of 39 shots to keep the Sabres at bay.

Zach Benson and Alex Tuch recorded the assists on Thompson’s power-play goal, extending each of their point streaks to three games.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves in his 48th start of the season.

Tuch led all skaters with six shots while skating 22:07.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 0:53 – Lucas Raymond, unassisted (1-0, DET)

The Red Wings opened the scoring less than a minute into the game after Raymond intercepted a pass at center ice and stickhandled around Henri Jokiharju to bring the puck into the Sabres’ zone with speed. He fired a shot from the slot and beat Luukkonen on his blocker side to give Detroit an early 1-0 lead on the first shot of the game.

Period 1, 4:24 – Patrick Kane from Jeff Petry (2-0, DET)

Detroit took advantage of a giveaway in the neutral to extended its lead at the 4:24 mark of the opening period. Jack Quinn gave the puck away in the neutral zone and Petry pushed the puck ahead to Kane, who was looking for the puck at the Buffalo blue line. Kane split the defense to go in alone on net before he poked the puck behind Luukkonen’s right skate.

Period 1, 7:37 (PP) – Dylan Larkin from Lucas Raymond and David Perron (3-0, DET)

After Jokiharju was called for cross-checking Kane in the defensive zone, the Red Wings scored 22 seconds into their power play. Larkin was credited with the goal after a series of quick passes by the Red Wings. He received a feed from Raymond in the slot and buried a one-timer into the top right corner of the net to put Detroit up 3-0.

Period 1, 13:16 (PP) – Tage Thompson from Zach Benson and Alex Tuch (3-1, DET)

The Sabres found the scoresheet with a power-play goal of their own with 6:44 remaining in the first. Rasmus Dahlin took a shot from the point while Benson crashed the net to pick up the loose rebound. Benson carried the puck towards the end boards before turning and passing to Thompson, who put away a one-timer from the high slot as Tuch was setting a screen in front.

Tage Thompson scores 29th goal of season

UP NEXT

The road trip concludes Tuesday in Dallas. Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 7:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 8. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

