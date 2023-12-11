Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Coyotes

Alex Tuch was back on the ice with the Buffalo Sabres for their morning skate on Monday, his first session with the team since he sustained an injury against Nashville on Dec. 3.

Tuch will not play Monday night against the Arizona Coyotes, but his presence on the ice lines up a potential return when the Sabres open their upcoming road trip Wednesday in Colorado.

“We’re going to hold him out tonight,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “It was his first skate with the team. We still need to see a little bit more progress. But I would suspect it’s sooner than later. There’s high potential for next game after he gets a couple skates.”