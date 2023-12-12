At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Coyotes 2

Eric Robinson contributed three points – including his first goal as a member of the team – and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 inside KeyBank Center on Monday.

Robinson, who was acquired by the Sabres from Columbus last Wednesday in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2025, was critical to building a three-goal lead during the second period alongside linemates Peyton Krebs and Kyle Okposo.

Okposo also had a goal and two assists while Krebs scored a goal and matched Robinson with a plus-4 rating. JJ Peterka and Rasmus Dahlin also scored goals and Connor Clifton had a pair of assists, giving him four in the past three games.

Devon Levi made his third consecutive start in goal and made 21 saves.

Michael Kesselring and Michael Carcone scored goals for the Coyotes. Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves.

The victory extended the Sabres’ point streak to three games at 1-1-1. Here's the breakdown.