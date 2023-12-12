At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Coyotes 2

Eric Robinson tallied 3 points in the win, including his first goal with the Sabres.

ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Eric Robinson contributed three points – including his first goal as a member of the team – and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 inside KeyBank Center on Monday.

Robinson, who was acquired by the Sabres from Columbus last Wednesday in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2025, was critical to building a three-goal lead during the second period alongside linemates Peyton Krebs and Kyle Okposo.

Okposo also had a goal and two assists while Krebs scored a goal and matched Robinson with a plus-4 rating. JJ Peterka and Rasmus Dahlin also scored goals and Connor Clifton had a pair of assists, giving him four in the past three games.

Devon Levi made his third consecutive start in goal and made 21 saves.

Michael Kesselring and Michael Carcone scored goals for the Coyotes. Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves.

The victory extended the Sabres’ point streak to three games at 1-1-1. Here's the breakdown.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 2:25 – Kyle Okposo from Eric Robinson and Connor Clifton (1-0, BUF)

The Sabres dominated the first period in the shot column for the third straight game, this time carrying a 13-5 lead into intermission. The first three of those shots all came on the sequence that ended with Okposo’s goal to open the scoring less than three minutes into the game.

Clifton delivered a stretch pass from the Buffalo zone to Okposo at the opposite blue line, and Okposo immediately shuffled the puck forward to send Robinson toward the net with a step on both defenders. Robinson had his first and second attempts stopped, but Okposo followed to bury the rebound.

Kyle Okposo opens the scoring

Period 2, 3:01 – Michael Kesselring from Logan Cooley and Milos Kelemen (1-1)

The Sabres went on to build a commanding lead during the second period, but not before the Coyotes evened the score. Kesselring drifted low as the Coyotes won the puck along the left-side boards in the Buffalo zone and scored his first NHL goal from the slot.

Period 2, 6:14 – Eric Robinson from Kyle Okposo and Connor Clifton (2-1, BUF)

The Coyotes continued to push in the immediate aftermath of Kesselring’s goal, but the line of Robinson, Krebs, and Okposo quickly regained momentum.

Krebs won a fight for the puck behind the Arizona net and swung a pass high to Clifton, who shot from the point while Okposo and Robinson battled in front of Vejmelka. Okposo got the first touch on Clifton’s shot, then Robinson pushed it over the line for his first goal with the Sabres.

Eric Robinson scores first goal as a Sabre

Period 2, 10:52 – Peyton Krebs from Kyle Okposo and Eric Robinson (3-1, BUF)

Krebs had been on the ice for the Sabres’ first two goals with no points to show for them. That changed with their third goal, which saw Krebs drop to one knee in the left circle to bury a one-timer set up by Okposo. Robinson also earned his third assist of the night on the play.

Peyton Krebs makes it 3-1 Sabres

Period 2, 15:06 – JJ Peterka from Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin (4-1, BUF)

Peterka spit two defenders on his way to the Arizona net and had his initial attempt sent wide, but he tracked the rebound off the end boards and tossed it in off Vejmelka. The goal was his 12th of the season, matching the total he set in 77 games as a rookie last season.

JJ Peterka scores 12th goal of season

Period 3, 12:47 (SH) – Michael Carcone from Matias Maccelli and J.J. Moser (4-2, BUF)

The Coyotes circled the Buffalo zone during a period of 4-on-4 play with Tage Thompson and Logan Cooley both serving penalties. Carcone scored at the back door just as Thompson exited the box for what technically counted as a shorthanded goal.

Period 3, 18:55 (EN) – Rasmus Dahlin unassisted (5-2, BUF)

With Robinson pressuring down low, Dahlin intercepted a pass along the boards in the Arizona zone and scored into the empty net.

Rasmus Dahlin scores empty net goal

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from Sabres win over Coyotes

UP NEXT

The Sabres open a three-game road trip out west in Colorado on Wednesday. The game will air nationally on TNT with puck drop scheduled for 10 p.m.

