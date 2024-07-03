Sabres announce ‘sabrehood Summer Tour’

The tour kicked off June 2 at the Pride Festival and will conclude at Sabres Fan Fest in September.

SMKT-788_Sabrehood Summer Tour_2024-25_Web
By Buffalo Sabres
This summer, the sabrehood is coming to an event near you!

The "sabrehood Summer Tour” will be traveling to various festivals and events, where fans will have the opportunity to win prizes, enjoy games, and participate in youth hockey activities.

The Sabres’ booth at each location will also feature a virtual sweepstakes for a chance to win unique premium prizes. If you’re lucky, you may even get a high-five from Sabretooth at select locations.

The tour began June 2 at the Buffalo Pride Festival, where fans spun a prize wheel to win T-shirts, chalk, foam pucks, and pennants. Two lucky winners took home pride-taped hockey sticks that were used by Henri Jokiharju and Jacob Bryson during warmups on Pride Night.

The tour continues Sunday, July 21 at the Grease Pole Festival and will conclude Saturday, Sept. 14 at Sabres Fan Fest.

Here is the complete list of events on the tour:

  • Grease Pole Festival – Sunday, July 21
  • Explore & More Touch a Truck at Canalside – Sunday, July 28
  • Eden Corn Festival (Rayzor’s Dawg House) – Thursday, Aug. 1
  • National Buffalo Wing Festival – Saturday, Aug. 31
  • Buffalo Bisons Hockey Day at the Ballpark - Saturday, Sept. 7
  • Sabres Fan Fest – Saturday, Sept. 14

