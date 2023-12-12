Sabres announce partnership extension with Northtown Automotive Companies

The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce their partnership extension with Northtown Automotive Companies as the Official Automotive Dealer of the Buffalo Sabres, a partnership that has lasted over 20 years.

“We are thrilled about the continuation of our dynamic partnership with the Buffalo Sabres,” said Northtown Automotive Companies Co-President Larry Schreiber. “Our partnership is a testament to the excitement and dedication we share for the game and the community at large.”

Northtown is the presenting partner of the Buffalo Sabres Foundation’s 50/50 raffle and will work with the Sabres to identify dozens of charities that will benefit from donations.

Sabres fans throughout New York State can purchase tickets to Sabres 50/50 raffles online for each home game here. Fans attending home games can purchase tickets from any volunteer sellers throughout the building or can buy tickets online from their mobile device.

About Northtown Automotive Companies

Since 1969 Northtown Automotive Companies has expanded from a small used car operation in the Northtown's of Buffalo to nine State-of-the-Art retail operations representing 19 separate franchises including: Toyota, Volkswagen, KIA, Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, ProMaster, FIAT, Honda, Lexus, Subaru, Hyundai, Genesis, Land Rover, Jaguar, Volvo, Porsche and Collision Centre.

Northtown provides a vast selection of new and used vehicles, exceptional car care and customer service with a smile.

For more information, visit northtownauto.com.

About the Buffalo Sabres Foundation

The Buffalo Sabres Foundation identifies and supports organizations in Western New York which share our core objectives: serving children and military personnel, caring for the sick, assisting physically and mentally challenged athletes, and supporting youth hockey initiatives. By utilizing financial resources and community influence, the Buffalo Sabres Foundation assists these organizations and their beneficiaries in realizing their highest potential and succeeding in their endeavors.