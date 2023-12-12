Sabres announce partnership extension with Northtown Automotive Companies

Northtown Automotive Companies will continue to serve as the Official Automotive Dealer of the Buffalo Sabres.

MicrosoftTeams-image (1)
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce their partnership extension with Northtown Automotive Companies as the Official Automotive Dealer of the Buffalo Sabres, a partnership that has lasted over 20 years.

“We are thrilled about the continuation of our dynamic partnership with the Buffalo Sabres,” said Northtown Automotive Companies Co-President Larry Schreiber. “Our partnership is a testament to the excitement and dedication we share for the game and the community at large.”

Northtown is the presenting partner of the Buffalo Sabres Foundation’s 50/50 raffle and will work with the Sabres to identify dozens of charities that will benefit from donations.

Sabres fans throughout New York State can purchase tickets to Sabres 50/50 raffles online for each home game here. Fans attending home games can purchase tickets from any volunteer sellers throughout the building or can buy tickets online from their mobile device.

About Northtown Automotive Companies

Since 1969 Northtown Automotive Companies has expanded from a small used car operation in the Northtown's of Buffalo to nine State-of-the-Art retail operations representing 19 separate franchises including: Toyota, Volkswagen, KIA, Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, ProMaster, FIAT, Honda, Lexus, Subaru, Hyundai, Genesis, Land Rover, Jaguar, Volvo, Porsche and Collision Centre.

Northtown provides a vast selection of new and used vehicles, exceptional car care and customer service with a smile.

For more information, visit northtownauto.com.

About the Buffalo Sabres Foundation

The Buffalo Sabres Foundation identifies and supports organizations in Western New York which share our core objectives: serving children and military personnel, caring for the sick, assisting physically and mentally challenged athletes, and supporting youth hockey initiatives. By utilizing financial resources and community influence, the Buffalo Sabres Foundation assists these organizations and their beneficiaries in realizing their highest potential and succeeding in their endeavors.

News Feed

buffalo sabres vs arizona coyotes december 11 2023 postgame report eric robinson first goal with sabres kyle okposo peyton krebs line

Robinson tallies 3-point night in Sabres' win over Coyotes 
buffalo sabres arizona coyotes at the horn recap eric robinson kyle okposo peyton krebs

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Coyotes 2
buffalo sabres arizona coyotes game preview lineup starting goalie alex tuch injury update brett murray

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Coyotes
buffalo sabres sharpen up this weeks top headlines december 11 2023 injury updates tage thompson devon levi ukko pekka luukkonen prospects update

Sharpen Up | Sabres host Arizona ahead of 3-game trip out west 
buffalo sabres recall brett murray rochester americans isak rosen

Sabres recall Murray from Amerks
buffalo sabres vs arizona coyotes game night december 11 2023 how to watch players to watch

Game Night | Sabres vs. Coyotes
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens recap higlights devon levi kyle okposo december 10 2023

Sabres battle back to earn point in SO loss to Habs
buffalo sabres versus montreal canadiens at the horn recap game highlights postgame comments 

At the Horn | Canadiens 3 - Sabres 2 (SO)
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens preview lineup starting goalie devon levi rasmus dahlin 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Canadiens
buffalo sabres versus montreal canadiens december 9 how to watch players to watch tage thompson

Game Night | Sabres vs. Canadiens
buffalo sabres lecom practice report mattias samuelsson owen power 

Samuelsson, Power stepped up in Dahlin's absence vs. Bruins
buffalo sabres at boston bruins postgame report sabres earn statement win over bruins at td garden devon levi victor olofsson tage thompson jj peterka

'It was special' | Levi makes 31 saves in Sabres' statement win over Bruins
buffalo sabres boston bruins at the horn recap tage thompson devon levi 

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Bruins 1
buffalo sabres at boston bruins game preview five things to know ahead of thursdays game eric robinson debut rasmus dahlin injury

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Bruins
how to watch buffalo sabres boston bruins december 7 2023

Game Night | Sabres at Bruins
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets eric robinson trade 

Sabres acquire Robinson from Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres practice updates ukko-pekka luukkonen rasmus dahlin connor clifton

Luukkonen to miss game in Boston due to illness
buffalo sabres versus detroit red wings postgame report december 5 2023 sabres comeback effort falls short tage thompson jeff skinner kyle okposo don granato

Sabres' late surge falls short in loss to Red Wings