Sabres partner with Lawley Insurance as Official Insurance Broker

The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce Lawley Insurance as the team’s Official Insurance Broker and the presenting partner of the Suite Level inside KeyBank Center.

Lawley Insurance is an independent, family-owned, regional firm that has served the Western New York area for more than six decades. The firm is headquartered in Buffalo with branch offices in Batavia, Dunkirk, Jamestown, Mahopac, Purchase, Rochester, Uniondale, West Seneca, and Williamsville along with Darien, Connecticut, and Florham Park, New Jersey.

“Lawley is proud to be an official partner of the Buffalo Sabres and to be a part of all of the excitement that they bring to the community,” owner and principal Mike Lawley said. “We are passionate about helping one another, working as a team, and growing together while supporting our clients and our communities.”

Lawley Insurance specializes in property and casualty, employee benefits, risk management, and personal insurance consulting in the Buffalo area. Their team of insurance professionals prides itself on “The Lawley Difference,” an effort to go above and beyond with passion and commitment for the well-being of their clients.

Find more information on Lawley Insurance here.