Practice Report | Jost makes immediate impact in season debut 
Cozens scores in OT to clinch Sabres' 1st win of new season
At the Horn | Sabres open homestand with OT win over Lightning
Sabres vs. Lightning | 5 things to know before Tuesday's game
Practice Report | Sabres finding their rhythm ahead of homestand
Sharpen Up | Sabres kick off 4-game homestand Tuesday vs. Lightning
Benson tallies first NHL points as Sabres fall to Islanders 
Sabres at Islanders | 5 things to know ahead of Saturday's game
Greenway feeling healthy, confident as season kicks off
Peterka scores lone goal in Sabres’ season-opening loss to Rangers 
Sabres vs. Rangers | 5 things to know ahead of the season opener
Dear Buffalo | A letter from Tage Thompson 
What you need to know before attending the Sabres' Home Opener, presented by The BFLO Store
Sabres sign Power to 7-year contract extension
Practice Report | Sabres prepare for season opener at home on Thursday
'The passion he has is contagious' | Benson's path to the NHL fueled by love for the game
Sabres to wear commemorative "RJ" jersey patch throughout 2023-24 season
Practice Report | News and lineup info from Tuesday's session at KeyBank Center

Sabres partner with Lawley Insurance as Official Insurance Broker

Lawley will also be the presenting partner of the Suite Level inside KeyBank Center.

The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce Lawley Insurance as the team’s Official Insurance Broker and the presenting partner of the Suite Level inside KeyBank Center.

Lawley Insurance is an independent, family-owned, regional firm that has served the Western New York area for more than six decades. The firm is headquartered in Buffalo with branch offices in Batavia, Dunkirk, Jamestown, Mahopac, Purchase, Rochester, Uniondale, West Seneca, and Williamsville along with Darien, Connecticut, and Florham Park, New Jersey.

“Lawley is proud to be an official partner of the Buffalo Sabres and to be a part of all of the excitement that they bring to the community,” owner and principal Mike Lawley said. “We are passionate about helping one another, working as a team, and growing together while supporting our clients and our communities.” 

Lawley Insurance specializes in property and casualty, employee benefits, risk management, and personal insurance consulting in the Buffalo area. Their team of insurance professionals prides itself on “The Lawley Difference,” an effort to go above and beyond with passion and commitment for the well-being of their clients.

Find more information on Lawley Insurance here.