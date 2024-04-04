Sabres announce 2024 Scotty Bowman Showcase rosters

The 18th Scotty Bowman Showcase will be held Friday, April 12 at KeyBank Center.

By Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres today announced the rosters for the 18th Scotty Bowman Showcase, presented by AMR. The event will take place on Friday, April 12 at KeyBank Center.

The Scotty Bowman Showcase Presented by AMR consists of three all-star hockey games between high school-aged players from the Buffalo and Rochester areas. Tickets for the event are $10.

Click here for the full press release and rosters.

The first game will begin at 5 p.m. with high school juniors from the two cities facing off against one another for the Tim Horton Memorial Cup.

The next game will take place at 7 p.m. between high school seniors from each city. The winner of the second game will be awarded the Scotty Bowman Cup. This award and the event are named after the legendary Scotty Bowman, the winningest coach in NHL history. Bowman will be in attendance to present the Bowman Cup to the victorious senior team.

The third game will feature players from Buffalo and Rochester who play prep school or junior hockey, either locally or elsewhere. The players will be split up into even teams and will face off for the Rick Martin Memorial Cup at 9 p.m.

