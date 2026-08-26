Sabres to appear on 14 national broadcasts in 2026-27

Coming off a resurgent year and Atlantic Division title, the Buffalo Sabres will play 14 games for a national TV audience in the 2026-27 regular season.
The 14 games include eight on TNT and HBO Max, three on ESPN or ABC’s channels, and three as ESPN+ and Hulu streaming exclusives.
Buffalo’s other 70 games will be available in market on MSG and new for this season, streaming on MSG+ in DAZN. Out-of-market fans can stream the MSG broadcast on ESPN+.
Here’s the Sabres' full national broadcast schedule, subject to change (all times Eastern):
- Wednesday, Oct. 21 vs. PHI: 7:30 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max
- Tuesday, Oct. 27 at SJS: 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Thursday, Oct. 29 at ANA: 10 p.m. on ESPN+ and Hulu (streaming exclusive)
- Wednesday, Nov. 11 vs. TBL: 7 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max
- Friday, Nov. 27 vs. PIT: 8 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max
- Friday, Dec. 18 vs. MTL: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Hulu (streaming exclusive)
- Tuesday, Jan. 5 at BOS: 7:30 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max
- Sunday, Feb. 21 at DET: 3:30 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max
- Wednesday, Feb. 24 at PHI: 7 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max
- Saturday, March 6 vs. NYR: 3 p.m. on ABC
- Sunday, March 14 at MIN: 7 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max
- Thursday, March 18 vs. WSH: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Hulu (streaming exclusive)
- Sunday, March 28 at STL: 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Wednesday, April 7 vs. BOS: 7:30 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max
The NHL also announced the following time changes on the Sabres’ schedule:
- Tuesday, Oct. 6 vs. MIN: 7 p.m. (was 8)
- Wednesday, Nov. 11 vs. TBL: 7 p.m. (was 7:30)
- Friday, Dec. 18 vs. MTL: 7:30 p.m. (was 7)
- Thursday, Jan. 14 vs. COL: 7:30 p.m. (was 7, changed for Sabres HOF induction)
- Monday, Jan. 18 vs. MTL: 2 p.m. (was 1)
- Monday, Feb. 15 at NYR: 6 p.m. (was 3)
- Saturday, Feb. 20 at NJD: 1:30 p.m. (was 3)
- Sunday, March 7 at OTT: 3 p.m. (was 5)
- Thursday, March 18 vs. WSH: 7:30 p.m. (was 7)
- Sunday, March 28 at STL: 8:30 p.m. (was 9)
- Thursday, April 1 vs. BOS: 7 p.m. (was 7:30)
- Wednesday, April 7 vs. BOS: 7:30 p.m. (was 7)