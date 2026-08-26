Sabres to appear on 14 national broadcasts in 2026-27

Regular-season schedule includes 8 games on TNT, 6 on ESPN/ABC.

SMKT-5388_National Broadcast Schedule Announcements_1920x1080 1
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

Coming off a resurgent year and Atlantic Division title, the Buffalo Sabres will play 14 games for a national TV audience in the 2026-27 regular season.

The 14 games include eight on TNT and HBO Max, three on ESPN or ABC’s channels, and three as ESPN+ and Hulu streaming exclusives.

Buffalo’s other 70 games will be available in market on MSG and new for this season, streaming on MSG+ in DAZN. Out-of-market fans can stream the MSG broadcast on ESPN+.

Here’s the Sabres' full national broadcast schedule, subject to change (all times Eastern):

  • Wednesday, Oct. 21 vs. PHI: 7:30 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max
  • Tuesday, Oct. 27 at SJS: 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
  • Thursday, Oct. 29 at ANA: 10 p.m. on ESPN+ and Hulu (streaming exclusive)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 11 vs. TBL: 7 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max
  • Friday, Nov. 27 vs. PIT: 8 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max
  • Friday, Dec. 18 vs. MTL: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Hulu (streaming exclusive)
  • Tuesday, Jan. 5 at BOS: 7:30 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max
  • Sunday, Feb. 21 at DET: 3:30 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max
  • Wednesday, Feb. 24 at PHI: 7 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max
  • Saturday, March 6 vs. NYR: 3 p.m. on ABC
  • Sunday, March 14 at MIN: 7 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max
  • Thursday, March 18 vs. WSH: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Hulu (streaming exclusive)
  • Sunday, March 28 at STL: 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
  • Wednesday, April 7 vs. BOS: 7:30 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max

The NHL also announced the following time changes on the Sabres’ schedule:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 6 vs. MIN: 7 p.m. (was 8)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 11 vs. TBL: 7 p.m. (was 7:30)
  • Friday, Dec. 18 vs. MTL: 7:30 p.m. (was 7)
  • Thursday, Jan. 14 vs. COL: 7:30 p.m. (was 7, changed for Sabres HOF induction)
  • Monday, Jan. 18 vs. MTL: 2 p.m. (was 1)
  • Monday, Feb. 15 at NYR: 6 p.m. (was 3)
  • Saturday, Feb. 20 at NJD: 1:30 p.m. (was 3)
  • Sunday, March 7 at OTT: 3 p.m. (was 5)
  • Thursday, March 18 vs. WSH: 7:30 p.m. (was 7)
  • Sunday, March 28 at STL: 8:30 p.m. (was 9)
  • Thursday, April 1 vs. BOS: 7 p.m. (was 7:30)
  • Wednesday, April 7 vs. BOS: 7:30 p.m. (was 7)

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