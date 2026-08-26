Sabres to appear on 14 national broadcasts in 2026-27

Coming off a resurgent year and Atlantic Division title, the Buffalo Sabres will play 14 games for a national TV audience in the 2026-27 regular season.

The 14 games include eight on TNT and HBO Max, three on ESPN or ABC’s channels, and three as ESPN+ and Hulu streaming exclusives.

Buffalo’s other 70 games will be available in market on MSG and new for this season, streaming on MSG+ in DAZN. Out-of-market fans can stream the MSG broadcast on ESPN+.

Here’s the Sabres' full national broadcast schedule, subject to change (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, Oct. 21 vs. PHI: 7:30 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max

Tuesday, Oct. 27 at SJS: 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 29 at ANA: 10 p.m. on ESPN+ and Hulu (streaming exclusive)

Wednesday, Nov. 11 vs. TBL: 7 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max

Friday, Nov. 27 vs. PIT: 8 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max

Friday, Dec. 18 vs. MTL: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Hulu (streaming exclusive)

Tuesday, Jan. 5 at BOS: 7:30 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max

Sunday, Feb. 21 at DET: 3:30 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max

Wednesday, Feb. 24 at PHI: 7 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max

Saturday, March 6 vs. NYR: 3 p.m. on ABC

Sunday, March 14 at MIN: 7 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max

Thursday, March 18 vs. WSH: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Hulu (streaming exclusive)

Sunday, March 28 at STL: 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, April 7 vs. BOS: 7:30 p.m. on TNT and HBO Max

The NHL also announced the following time changes on the Sabres’ schedule: