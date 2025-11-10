Sabres to partner with Tops and Audacy for 2025 'Turkeys for Tickets' drive

The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team will partner with Tops Friendly Markets and Audacy for a Thanksgiving turkey drive on Wednesday, Nov. 12 to benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY.

The turkey drive will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. in the following locations:

KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)

Tops Friendly Markets in Tonawanda (890 Young St., Tonawanda, NY 14150)

Tops Friendly Markets in West Seneca (355 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224) – Media availability upon request

For every frozen 20-pound turkey dropped off, or the equivalent of a frozen 20-pound turkey, the Sabres will give the donor one voucher, good for two tickets to an upcoming Sabres home game. Vouchers will be distributed immediately by volunteers at the drop-off sites.

A maximum of one voucher, which is good for two tickets, will be allotted per person. Fans can redeem their vouchers for select Sabres home games online using a promo code. Participants will have the option to purchase additional seats at the time of redemption.

“Partnering with the Sabres for the Turkeys for Tickets drive gives us a meaningful way to support our community,” said Ron Ferri, president of Tops Friendly Markets. “Fighting food insecurity is at the heart of our mission, and we’re proud to stand alongside FeedMore WNY and Buffalo City Mission in helping families in need. Last year, we collected nearly 3,000 turkeys thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, and this year we anticipate the need will be even greater. Everyone deserves the dignity and comfort of a warm, nourishing meal—especially during the holidays. Together, we hope to ease the burden for families facing food insecurity and share the true spirit of generosity that defines this season.”

The following games will have tickets available to be redeemed:

Wednesday, Nov. 19 vs. Calgary Flames

Friday, Nov. 21 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Sunday, Nov. 23 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Friday, Nov. 28 vs. New Jersey Devils

Monday, Dec. 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Thursday, Dec. 18 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Tuesday, Jan. 6 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Monday, Jan. 12 vs. Florida Panthers

Wednesday, Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Thursday, Jan. 29 vs. Los Angeles Kings

In the lead up to the event, information regarding Turkeys for Tickets can also be heard via the radio on Audacy stations WGR 550AM, WBEN 930AM, KISS 98.5FM and The WOLF 107.7FM & 104.7FM.

All the donated turkeys will directly benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY.

"FeedMore WNY deeply appreciates the partnership of the Buffalo Sabres, Audacy, Tops Friendly Markets and our Western New York community members through Turkeys for Tickets. This drive helps FeedMore WNY ensure we can distribute highly sought after turkeys to our neighbors experiencing food insecurity throughout our four-county service area of Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties," Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said. "The holiday season brings an increased demand for food assistance in our community, but this year, the need is even greater. If you are in a position to donate, we encourage you to participate in the Turkeys for Tickets drive to provide hope and hearty holiday meals for our neighbors in need."

FeedMore WNY offers dignity, hope and a brighter future by providing nutritious food, friendship and skills training to its Western New York neighbors in need. Through its food bank distribution center and partner hunger-relief agencies, as well as its home-delivered meal program, other targeted feeding programs and RISE workforce development training, FeedMore WNY alleviates hunger and assists community members of all ages throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. More information can be found at www.feedmorewny.org.

"The Buffalo City Mission is honored to once again work with the Buffalo Sabres and Tops to help feed our neighbors in need," said Marilyn Forcucci, Executive Director of the Buffalo City Mission. "This year perhaps more than ever, the need is tremendous. This Thanksgiving, as thousands seek warmth and a meal, our staff and volunteers are prepared to serve over 500 hot meals in-house for our Thanksgiving dinner, while also delivering 5,500 meals to those in need throughout Western New York through our annual Turkey Express program. We are at our best as a community when we come together, and we are proud to partner with such inspiring organizations to help change lives.”

The Buffalo City Mission, founded in 1917, is a nonprofit organization providing preventative, emergency and transitional housing programs to thousands of people who are homeless and impoverished every year. The Mission includes the Alfiero Family Center of Hope and Promise and Cornerstone Manor, a Women and Children's Shelter, to serve the Western New York community. For more information, please visit www.buffalocitymission.org or call (716) 854-8181.