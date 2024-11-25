Sabres Holiday Angels program returns for 2024

The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team will partner with Child and Family Services for the return of the Sabres Holiday Angels program presented by AMR. Sabres Holiday Angels is an adopt-a-family program that allows Sabres fans to support their neighbors in need this holiday season.

“With the continued generosity of our fans, the Sabres Holiday Angels program has made the holidays brighter for countless families in need,” Buffalo Sabres Vice President of Community Relations Rich Jureller said. “We are grateful to see our community come together each year to bring joy and support to families across Western New York.”

Sabres fans can visit sabres.com/holidayangels to adopt a family to provide gifts to. After registering, fans will receive information via email with details regarding gifts for the family they have been chosen to support. Information will typically include age, gender, clothing size and interests for each person to assist with shopping efforts.

Fans may also donate individual gifts of the donor’s choosing and Child and Family Services will match the gift with a person or family in need. Additionally, fans have the option to bring wrapping paper and wrapping accessories to one of the drop-off locations listed below.

“AMR is honored to partner with the Buffalo Sabres and Child and Family Services for the Holiday Angels Program," said Scott Karaszewski, Chief EMS Officer at AMR Western New York. "The holiday season is about bringing hope and joy to those who need it most, and we are honored to play a role in helping support families across Western New York during this special time of year."

Those who would like to participate but are unable to make it to a drop-off location may donate a gift card by mailing it directly to Child and Family Services at 844 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209.

“The partnership between the Buffalo Sabres and Child and Family Services exemplifies the true spirit of our community coming together during the holidays,” Child and Family Services Chief Communications and Development Officer Mary Czopp said. “Thank you to everyone who becomes a Holiday Angel this season and makes a lasting impact on a neighbor in need.”

Child and Family Services asks that donors leave all gifts unwrapped and note the family’s number on each gift with the labels provided. Gifts are due to the charity by Friday, Dec. 13 and can be dropped off at the following locations:

Child and Family Services: 824 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209, weekdays from December 5 – December 13 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

KeyBank Center, Sabres Alumni Plaza: 1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14203, on Friday, Dec. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fans are asked to contact Sara Schumacher by phone at (716) 335-7231 or email at [email protected] with any questions regarding Sabres Holiday Angels, if they have signed up but can no longer provide gifts, or if they need to change their delivery time or location.