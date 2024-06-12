Sabres Development Camp slated for July 1 to 4 at LECOM Harborcenter

The Buffalo Sabres will host their annual Development Camp at LECOM Harborcenter from Monday, July 1 through Thursday, July 4.

The camp will feature current Sabres prospects, including players selected during the 2024 NHL Draft, which will be held Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The official camp roster will be announced at a later date. All on-ice sessions are free and open to the public.

Development Camp aims to introduce prospective players to professional work habits and organizational standards. Players in attendance will become familiar with the team and the resources available to them through the Sabres development staff and performance team while taking part in both on-ice and off-ice workouts.

Here is the full schedule of on-ice sessions at LECOM Harborcenter:

Monday, July 1 – Practice from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2 – Practice from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 3 – Practice from 11a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, July 4 – 3v3 Tournament starting at 9:15 a.m.

All times are subject to change and any updates will be posted on Sabres.com and the Sabres’ social media channels.