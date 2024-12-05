Sabres and Bandits collaborate Dec. 9 for Banditland on Ice 

Bandits themed activations and entertainment will complement Sabres hockey at KeyBank Center.

By Justin Alpert
The Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits are joining forces to present Banditland on Ice during the Sabres’ game against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, Dec. 9.

Bandits-themed giveaways, performances and activities will complement Sabres hockey in a mashup of KeyBank Center’s beloved franchises, engaging fans of all ages before, during and after the 7 p.m. showdown.

Tickets are available here.

Sabres-Bandits t-shirts

The first 7,500 attending fans will receive a “Let’s Go Buffalo” t-shirt with Sabres and Bandits branding.

Happy hour with the Bandits

From 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., join Bandits players Zack Belter, Ian McKay, Chase Fraser and Lukas Nielsen for a pregame happy hour and meet-and-greet in the Labatt Blue Zone.

Bandits sights and sounds

Fans can look forward to a pregame performance by Alex Stugis, whose bagpiping has set the stage for unforgettable Bandits moments. Now, Stugis makes his hockey debut at Banditland on Ice.

Bandits public address announcer Chris “Swenny” Swenson will cohost the proceedings with the Sabres' regular in-arena host, Courtney Corbetta.

The Bandettes will also perform.

Championship-quality photos

The 2022-23 and 2023-24 National Lacrosse League championship trophies will be displayed in the pavilion on the 100-level – fans can receive a printed photo of themselves with the trophies to celebrate the Bandits’ recent excellence.

And out in the plaza, fans can take pictures with Alpha-Lit letters reading “BUFFALO WHAT.”

Bandits ornaments

Visit KeyBank Center’s 100 level next to The 1970 Club across from Aisle 2 to purchase Bandits-themed Christmas ornaments.

Buffalo pride

With facepainting and airbrush tattoos, fans can proudly wear their Sabres and Bandits fandom all night.

