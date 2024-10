Despite Devon Levi’s 34 saves, two third-period goals led the New Jersey Devils to a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, sweeping the Global Series at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia.

Tage Thompson recorded his first goal of the season in the loss, with Alex Tuch and Jordan Greenway assisting on the goal.

Seamus Casey, Paul Cotter and Timo Meier all scored for the Devils, while Jake Allen made 18 saves on 19 shots through 60 minutes of play.