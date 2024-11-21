At the Horn | Sabres 1 - Kings 0

Buffalo starts the three-game California road trip with a win over Los Angeles.

At the Horn
By Noah Monroe
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

In his first game back after missing the last two games due to injury, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recorded a 24-save shutout to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Special teams was once again a difference maker for the Sabres. Jason Zucker's third-period goal - the 200th of his career - marked the seventh straight game in which the team has scored on the power play. Buffalo has now scored on the power play in 10 of their last 11 games dating back to Oct. 26. The Sabres penalty kill went a perfect 5-for-5 on the night to keep the Kings off the board.

Rasmus Dahlin's assist on Zucker's goal extended his point streak to seven games, while Alex Tuch extended his own point streak to four games with the secondary assist.

The Sabres were without forward Tage Thompson for the third-consecutive game. Thompson practiced with the team on Monday and Tuesday, and participated in the team's morning skate, but remains day-to-day with a lower body injury.

David Rittich got the start in net for the Kings and made 18 saves on 19 shots.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

Luukkonen had a strong first period with seven saves, including multiple on attempts from in front of the net.

In the first minute, he cut off a Kings 2-on-1, stopping Kevin Fiala’s backhand attempt. Then, in the period's final five minutes, he stopped two critical chances for Los Angeles. The first came when Anze Kopitar centered the puck to Quinton Byfield on the doorstep, but Luukkonen stopped the shot with his body. Then, Luukkonen made a split save with Adrian Kempe teed up for a shot in the low slot to keep the game scoreless.

Rittich answered with his own scoreless period for the Kings, including stops on rebound attempts for Jason Zucker and Jiri Kulich.

Second Period

The Sabres' penalty kill was perfect on four tries in the middle period, including one that carried over from the first period.

Los Angeles had three high-danger scoring chances during its power plays, according to Natural Stat Trick, but only had two shots thanks. Luukkonen continued his strong performance while down a man, including another split save on an Alex Laferriere shot from the left faceoff dot.

The defense in front of Luukkonen helped the effort, holding Los Angeles to 12 shots through two periods.

Third Period

After a tripping penalty on the Kings spilled over into the final frame, the Sabres capitalized on the power play, scoring what would be the game-winning goal. Dahlin's shot from the point was deflected in past Rittich by Zucker was who positioned in front of the net.

Luukkonen made 11 saves in the final period to keep his shutout intact, including throughout the last 2:37 of play when the Kings pulled their goalie for the extra attacker.

Jason Zucker scores his 200th NHL goal

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL | Sabres 1 - Kings 0

GAME PHOTOS

UP NEXT

The Sabres continue their three-game California trip on Friday night in Anaheim against the Ducks. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST on MSG and WGR550.

