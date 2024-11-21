At the Horn | Sabres 1 - Kings 0

In his first game back after missing the last two games due to injury, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recorded a 24-save shutout to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Special teams was once again a difference maker for the Sabres. Jason Zucker's third-period goal - the 200th of his career - marked the seventh straight game in which the team has scored on the power play. Buffalo has now scored on the power play in 10 of their last 11 games dating back to Oct. 26. The Sabres penalty kill went a perfect 5-for-5 on the night to keep the Kings off the board.

Rasmus Dahlin's assist on Zucker's goal extended his point streak to seven games, while Alex Tuch extended his own point streak to four games with the secondary assist.

The Sabres were without forward Tage Thompson for the third-consecutive game. Thompson practiced with the team on Monday and Tuesday, and participated in the team's morning skate, but remains day-to-day with a lower body injury.

David Rittich got the start in net for the Kings and made 18 saves on 19 shots.