HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

Buffalo continued where they left off from their 6-1 win against the New York Rangers on Monday, taking less than two minutes to score.

Bryson took a shot from the blue line that went off Vladar’s pad, allowing Benson to crash the net and backhand the rebound past the Flames netminder just 1:11 into the contest. The goal was Benson's third point in the last two games.

Later in the period on a Sabres power play, Thompson positioned himself just above the left faceoff dot and buried a one-timer for his team-leading 10th goal. The shot blew by Vladar at 93.9 mph, his 10th shot over 90 mph this season.