At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Penguins 3 

Jiri Kulich scored twice during a five-goal second period by the Buffalo Sabres, who extended their winning streak to three games with a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Bowen Byram (0+2), Peyton Krebs (1+1), Rasmus Dahlin (0+2), Tyson Kozak (1+1), Tage Thompson (1+1), and Alex Tuch (1+1) all had multi-point performances along with Kulich. Mattias Samuelsson also scored a goal, assisted by Isak Rosen for the latter’s first NHL point.

James Reimer started for the fourth time in the last five games and earned his third straight win with 22 saves. He backed a 3-for-3 performance by the Buffalo penalty kill.

Sidney Crosby, Blake Lizotte and Kevin Hayes scored goals for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry allowed four goals on 12 shots before giving way to Alex Nedeljkovic, who made 15 saves on 18 shots.

Buffalo improved to 10-2-0 in its last 12 home games.