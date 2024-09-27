At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Senators 2 (OT)

Later in the frame, Brendan Warren took a hit directly in front of the Sabres bench from Ottawa defenseman Donovan Sebrango, which prompted Dunne to challenge Sebrango by dropping the gloves. In addition to the fighting major, Sebrango was assessed a minor penalty for boarding.

On the ensuing power play, Helenius rang a shot off the right post, and later, Zach Metsa was denied by Ullmark on a partial breakaway opportunity.

Despite heavily outshooting Ottawa 24-5 in the first period, the score remained 1-1.

Period 2

Dustin Tokarski, who is currently on a PTO with the Senators, took over in goal with 2:56 remaining in the second, ending Ullmark’s night with 30 saves on 31 shots.

The Sabres earned two more opportunities on the power play in the period, pushing their total on the night to six, but were unsuccessful in converting.

Period 3

Ottawa regained the lead midway through the third period. With Helenius in the box for interference, the Senators played the puck into the zone, eventually finding Adam Gaudette who was parked on the left side. His one-timer beat Sandstrom for a 2-1 lead with 8:14 to play.

With under a minute to play, and the Sabres net empty, Rosén launched a one-timer from the right face-off dot that blew by Tokarski and tied the game to send it to overtime.