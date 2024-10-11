At the Horn | Kings 3 - Sabres 1

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

Both teams came out of the first period scoreless despite the Sabres generating a 14-4 shot advantage. Zach Benson scored as the final horn sounded, but the call on the ice was overturned when a video review determined the puck crossed had crossed the line after the clock hit zero.

Ryan McLeod had two of the Sabres' best looks during a penalty kill midway through the period. Kuemper lunged to his right and robbed him McLeod a wrap-around attempt, then stopped him on a penalty shot less than 30 seconds later.

After corralling the puck behind the net and attempting a wrap-around goal, Kuemper was there to meet his stick, stopping the Sabres from getting a lead.

Including the penalty shot, five penalties were called in the period - two against the Sabres and three against the Kings. The Sabres had a 5-on-3 power play for 1:09 but were unable to beat Kuemper.