At the Horn | Sabres 5 - EHC Red Bull Munich 0

Buffalo defeats Red Bull Munich on opening night of SAP Garden in Munich, Germany.

By Noah Monroe
Tage Thompson tallied two points (1+1) and Munich native JJ Peterka scored a goal in a game the Buffalo Sabres controlled for 60 minutes, defeating Red Bull Munich 5-0 on Friday night at SAP Garden in Munich, Germany.

The offensive outburst powered the team to victory, while defense and goalkeeping held Red Bull in check, allowing just 17 shots on goal during the game. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen got the start in net, making 8 saves before giving way to Devon Levi who would finish the game with 9 saves of his own for the combined shutout.

Dylan Cozens, Sam Lafferty and Jack Quinn also scored for the Sabres, while Henri Jokiharju, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Owen Power and Zach Benson each notched an assist.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Period 1

The Sabres finished the first period up 2-0 in due part to a pair of deflections and solid defense, allowing just 4 shots on goal.

Nearly eight minutes into the game, Lafferty put the Sabres on the board after his shot went off a Red Bull player’s skate past his own goalie, who was looking the other way. Shortly after, Buffalo struck again. Thompson tipped in a shot from the point from Henri Jokiharju that beat Red Bull's goalie five-hole.

Period 2

Buffalo had chances early in the period, but they went by the wayside, something they would make up for in the second half of the frame, scoring two goals, to extend their lead.

Dylan Cozens, standing near the blue paint, redirected Zach Benson’s shot past a sliding goalie. Then, Jack Quinn, on a partial breakaway, powered one home past the goalie to give the Sabres a 4-0 lead.

Luukkonen played 31:52 of shutout hockey before Levi came on in relief haflway through the period.

Period 3

During the final period, like much of the game, the Sabres were able to control the puck, and control the pace. The highlight of the game came when Munich native, JJ Peterka's quick wrister from the right face-off circle beat the goalie to give the Sabres a 5-0 lead and bring his hometown crowd to their feet.

UP NEXT

The Sabres group that remains in North America will play a preseason game on Saturday night in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm and can be streamed live on Sabres.com. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR550.

As for the Sabres NHL roster, they will practice on Sunday in Munich before heading off to Prague in preparation for the NHL Global Series games on October 4 and 5 against the New Jersey Devils which will open their regular season schedule.

