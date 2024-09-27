At the Horn | Sabres 5 - EHC Red Bull Munich 0

Tage Thompson tallied two points (1+1) and Munich native JJ Peterka scored a goal in a game the Buffalo Sabres controlled for 60 minutes, defeating Red Bull Munich 5-0 on Friday night at SAP Garden in Munich, Germany.

The offensive outburst powered the team to victory, while defense and goalkeeping held Red Bull in check, allowing just 17 shots on goal during the game. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen got the start in net, making 8 saves before giving way to Devon Levi who would finish the game with 9 saves of his own for the combined shutout.

Dylan Cozens, Sam Lafferty and Jack Quinn also scored for the Sabres, while Henri Jokiharju, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Owen Power and Zach Benson each notched an assist.