Buffalo to Host 2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship

USA Hockey announced today that LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y., will serve as host of the 2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship. The eight-nation tournament, which features the best sled hockey players in the world, will take place May 24-31, with all 19 games taking place at LECOM Harborcenter.

The tournament schedule and ticket information will be available in December, and fans can visit paralympic.org to get the latest information as it becomes available.

“We’re thrilled to bring the World Para Ice Hockey Championship back to Buffalo,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “The LECOM Harborcenter is a first-class facility and we know the teams and fans will enjoy the great hospitality the city of Buffalo will provide.”

“We’re proud to once again host the World Para Ice Hockey Championship,” said Ryan Vinz, assistant general manager of the LECOM Harborcenter. “This event showcases the remarkable talent and dedication of some of the world’s best athletes, and we are honored to have them. We look forward to welcoming teams from around the globe and delivering an exceptional experience for the participating teams and the fans."

The World Para Ice Hockey Championship has been held on U.S. soil three previous times, including Buffalo in 2015; Marlborough, Mass., in 2008; and Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2000.

Since the inaugural World Para Ice Hockey Championship in 1996, the U.S. has claimed six gold medals (2023, 2021, 2019, 2015, 2012, 2009) and is the only country to ever win back-to-back (2012, 2009) and three-consecutive gold medals (2023, 2021, 2019). Additionally, the U.S. has achieved five other medal finishes, earning four silver medals (2024, 2017, 2013, 2004) and one bronze medal (2008).