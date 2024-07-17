Give 716 raises $1,105,129 for Western New York

The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres Foundations are proud to announce that the fourth-annual Give 716 raised over $1,105,129 in donations benefiting charitable organizations in Western New York.

Individual donors and local business partners rallied to raise the money over a period beginning at 7:16 p.m. on July 15 and running through July 16. Over 500 WNY based charities benefited from the funds in 2024.

"The support of Give 716 this year has been incredible," said Michelle Roberts, Executive Director of the Bills Foundation. "Bills and Sabres fans continue to step up and give back to these amazing charities that mean so much to our community,"

Special thanks to the following partner organizations who hosted power hours, produced generous grants and engaged in creative promotions to benefit this year's initiative.

M&T Bank

KeyBank

Highmark Western New York

Wegmans

Trusted Nurse Staffing

The McDermott Family

Buffalo Bills Foundation

Buffalo Sabres Foundation

Danforth

WIVB

Buffalo News

26 Shirts

Audacy

Azuna Fresh

Our goal with Give 716 is simple: unite Bills and Sabres fans with the Western New York Community in an epic day of giving.

The Bills and Sabres first partnered for Give 716 in 2021 and the initiative has raised over $4.4 million through its first four years.