Give 716 raises $1,105,129 for Western New York

More than 500 Western New York charities benefitted from the funds.

By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres Foundations are proud to announce that the fourth-annual Give 716 raised over $1,105,129 in donations benefiting charitable organizations in Western New York.

Individual donors and local business partners rallied to raise the money over a period beginning at 7:16 p.m. on July 15 and running through July 16. Over 500 WNY based charities benefited from the funds in 2024. 

"The support of Give 716 this year has been incredible," said Michelle Roberts, Executive Director of the Bills Foundation. "Bills and Sabres fans continue to step up and give back to these amazing charities that mean so much to our community,"

Special thanks to the following partner organizations who hosted power hours, produced generous grants and engaged in creative promotions to benefit this year's initiative.

  • M&T Bank
  • KeyBank
  • Highmark Western New York
  • Wegmans
  • Trusted Nurse Staffing
  • The McDermott Family
  • Buffalo Bills Foundation
  • Buffalo Sabres Foundation
  • Danforth
  • WIVB
  • Buffalo News
  • 26 Shirts
  • Audacy
  • Azuna Fresh

Our goal with Give 716 is simple: unite Bills and Sabres fans with the Western New York Community in an epic day of giving.

The Bills and Sabres first partnered for Give 716 in 2021 and the initiative has raised over $4.4 million through its first four years.

