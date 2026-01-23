Rangers at Sharks: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 16-11-2 with a 92–82 goal differential.

Since the 2021–22 season, the Rangers lead the NHL in road wins (110) and road points (240).

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has recorded a point in 10-straight games (9G-10A), tied for the longest streak of his career (2023–24) and tied for the second-longest active streak among all skaters in the league. Over his last 10 games, his nine goals are both for the second most in the league and his 19 points are tied for third. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (21), power play goals (9) and faceoff wins (357), and ranks second in points (48) and assists (27).

On Jan. 17, he set the franchise record for the most power play goals in Rangers history and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. He is tied with Mark Messier for the fourth-most power play points (232) as a Ranger and his 129 career power play goals are the fifth most by a Swedish player in NHL history.

Throughout his career as a Blueshirt, he has collected 271 goals, the sixth most in franchise history, and sits one goal away from tying Andy Bathgate (272) for fifth. His 637 career points with New York are the seventh most in franchise history and his 366 assists rank ninth. He is the fourth Rangers player to record nine 20-goal seasons with the team.

This season, he has scored the first goal in a game eight times, the most among all NHL skaters. His 59 career game-opening goals as a Ranger are tied with Chris Kreider for the second most in franchise history and his 38 game-winning goals rank seventh. Zibanejad has recorded two hat tricks this season and nine as a Ranger. His nine hat tricks are tied for the most in franchise history and he is one of eight players in the league this season with two or more.

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in assists (37), points (56) and shots (153), and ranks second in goals (19). He has tallied at least one point in 10 of his last 11 games (5G-13A). Since Nov. 7, his 49 points rank sixth in the league and his 32 assists are tied for seventh.

He held a 10-game point streak from Dec. 29 – Jan. 19, his sixth such streak as a Ranger. His six 10-game point streaks are the second most in franchise history. During that span, his 10-game assist streak was the longest such streak of his career and was tied for the second-longest in franchise history.

Panarin’s 401 career assists as a Ranger rank eighth in franchise history. He sits four points shy of tying Ron Greschner (610) for the eighth-most points in Rangers history.

He leads the Blueshirts with 16 multi-point games this season, including six games with three or more points. He is six multi-point games away from tying Mark Messier (179) for the fifth most in franchise history. His 67 three-point games as a Ranger are tied with Jean Ratelle for the third most in franchise history, and his 95 career multi-assist games are the fifth most in Rangers history.

Since 2023–24, Panarin’s 265 points (105G-160A) rank sixth in the NHL. Over that span, he has recorded points in 155 of his 212 games played, tied for the fifth most in the NHL. Since his debut in 2015–16, he ranks fourth in assists (605) and fifth in points (926) among all NHL skaters.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has recorded four-straight multi-point games (2G-6A), tied for the longest active streak in the league and tied for the longest of his career (3x, last 2022–23). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in goals (13) and faceoff wins (340), is tied for third in points (32) and ranks fourth in hits (87). His three overtime goals this season are a career high and are tied for the second most among all NHL skaters.

He has tallied at least one point in six of his last seven games (3G-7A) since returning to the lineup on Jan. 8. In that time span, his seven assists are tied for the most on the Blueshirts, and his three goals and 10 points are both tied for second.

Among all skaters in the league with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 60.8 faceoff percentage ranks second in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks third in faceoff percentage (59.1) among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has tallied at least one point in three-straight games (5A) and has recorded 15 points (5G-10A) over his last 13 games. This season, he is tied for third on the team in points (32), ranks fourth in assists (21) and is tied for fourth in goals (11). Among all NHL forwards, his 20:59 average time on ice this season ranks 10th.

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.5) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,257 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the NHL.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (177), is tied for second on the team in power play goals (4) and is tied for fourth in goals (11). The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 9-1-0.

His 177 hits this season are tied for fourth in the league. Since 2024–25, his 478 hits rank third in the NHL.