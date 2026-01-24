Rangers at Sharks: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES
Mika Zibanejad skated in his 700th game as a Ranger, becoming the 14th player in franchise history to appear in 700 games with the team.
Anton Blidh recorded his first point as a Ranger with an assist on Sam Carrick’s goal.
