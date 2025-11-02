Rangers at Kraken: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

ROAD RANGERS – The Rangers earned their third-straight win, improving to 6-1-1 on the road this season. Overall, the Blueshirts have points in four of their last five games (3-1-1) and six of their last eight contests (4-2-2).

13 SHOTS ALLOWED – The Rangers held the Kraken to 13 shots on goal, the fewest shots allowed by the Blueshirts since Feb. 27, 2012 against the Devils. Since the NHL started tracking shots in 1959-60, it is only the ninth time that New York has allowed 13 or fewer shots on goal in a game.

EXTRA TIME WINNERS – New York scored in the overtime session for a second-straight game for the first time since Oct. 28-30, 2023 and seventh time in franchise history.

Will Cuylle scored his first career overtime winning goal, giving him his first multi-point game (1G-1A) of the season. Cuylle extended his point and assist streak to four games, the longest assist streak of his career.

Adam Fox notched two assists, including on the overtime winner. His first assist was his 379th career point, surpassing Brad Park for the fourth most points in franchise history among all Rangers defensemen. Fox’s 11 points this season rank tied for the second most among NHL blueliners. In addition, Fox collected his fourth multi-point game of the season, the most on the Rangers and the second most among all NHL blueliners. The Rangers have won every contest in which Fox has secured a multi-point game.

Vladislav Gavrikov opened scoring in tonight’s game with his first goal as a Ranger.

Alexis Lafreniere collected an assist on Laba’s first period goal, extending assist streak to three games. He has four assists in his last five games.

J.T. Miller assisted on Cuylle’s overtime winner, giving him points in four of his last five games (1G-3A).