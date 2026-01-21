Rangers at Kings: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

FACING OFF – The Rangers registered single-game season highs with 45 faceoff wins and a 71.4 faceoff win percentage against the Kings. They have tallied a 60.0 or higher faceoff win percentage in 13 games this season, the second most among all NHL teams.

Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to 10-straight games (9G-10A), tied for the longest such streak of his career (2023-24). Through his last 10 games, his 19 points are tied for the second most in the league.

J.T. Miller recorded his third multi-goal game of the season and extended his multi-point streak to four-straight games (2G-6A), tied for the longest such streak of his career (3x, last 2022-23). He has recorded a point in six of his last seven games (3G-7A). Over that time span, his 10 points are tied for the lead on the Blueshirts and his three goals are tied for second.

Vincent Trocheck tallied an assist on Miller’s third period goal, extending his point streak to three-straight games (5A). His 32 points this season rank third on the Rangers and his 21 assists rank fourth.

Scott Morrow established a career season-high of six assists. He has recorded an assist in three of his last four games (3A).