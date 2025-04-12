Rangers at Hurricanes: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena (3:00 PM ET - TV: ABC/ESPN+ - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). After this, the Rangers will have two games (one at home, one on the road) left in the regular season.

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The Blueshirts have won seven of their last 10 contests on the road against Carolina in the regular season and recorded 33 goals across the 10 games.
  • The Rangers currently hold their highest faceoff win percentage (53.6) in a season since the league began tracking during the 1997-98 season.
  • The Rangers rank third in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.6) and have been 50 percent or better in 56 of 79 games this season (70.9%), including 26 of their last 34 games.
  • Vincent Trocheck (59.5) and J.T. Miller (58.4) currently rank first and fifth in faceoff percentage among all NHL skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs.
  • The Blueshirts lead the NHL in shorthanded goals with 16. The 16 shorthanded goals are second most in franchise history for a single season.
  • The Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL in goals scored (142) since Jan. 2, and the 21 games in which the Rangers have scored four or more goals ranks tied for second in the NHL.
  • Ten different Rangers have scored 10 or more goals with the team, tied for the fifth most in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have posted eight shutouts this season as a team, tied for the fourth most in the NHL, and their most since 2021-22 (9).
  • Since Feb. 1, Will Cuylle, J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck are three of seven players in the NHL with 5+ goals, 15+ points and 70+ hits.
  • The Rangers have had 16 players score five or more goals this season, tied for the fifth most in the NHL. Thirty two different players have recorded at least one point for the Blueshirts.
  • New York defensemen have accumulated 146 assists this season, ranked tied for fifth most in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts rank fifth in the NHL in total hits (1,989).
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 25-4-4 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 30-4-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 30 of 37 victories this season.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 68-4-0 record in 72 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).

RANGERS AND HURRICANES CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck played parts of three seasons for the Hurricanes (2019-20 – 2021-22). From the time he was acquired by the Hurricanes on February 24, 2020 until 2021-22, Trocheck ranked third on the team in points (96), tied for third in assists (57), fourth in goals (39), and second in power play goals (14).
  • Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette was the head coach for the Hurricanes from 2003-04 to 2008-09, winning the Stanley Cup with the franchise in 2006.
  • Rangers defenseman Adam Fox was acquired by the Rangers from Carolina on Apr. 30, 2019.
  • Rangers defenseman Calvin de Haan played two seasons for the Hurricanes (2018-19, 2022-23).
  • Carolina forward Jack Roslovic played in 19 games for the Rangers during the 2024 season.

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has points in 17 of his last 20 games (14G-15A) and 35 points in his last 30 games (16G-19A). Since March 1, Panarin's 14 goals rank third most in the NHL and his 28 points rank tied for fourth most in the NHL.

Panarin secured his fifth 80-point season with New York, tying Mark Messier for the most in team history, and his fifth 50-assist season, surpassing Messier and Rod Gilbert for the second most in franchise history behind only Brian Leetch (6).

He is the only active undrafted player with 300 goals in his career.

Panarin has recorded his fifth career 30-goal season and second consecutive. He is the first Ranger since Jaromir Jagr (2005-07) with 30-plus goals and 40-plus assists in back-to-back seasons. His five 30-goal seasons rank tied for 11th in the NHL since 2015-16.

He has reached the 40-assist mark for the 10th consecutive campaign, the most among active players and tied for the sixth most consecutive by an undrafted player in NHL history.

He collected his seventh three-point game (2G-1A) of the season against the Islanders and his 61st since the 2019-20 season, the fifth most in the NHL.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (37), points (87), power play goals (8), power play points (25) and shots (232). He ranks second on the team in assists (50). Panarin has at least one point in 56 of his 77 games (72.7%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 123 of 159 games, the third most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 207 points (86G-121A) rank sixth in the NHL:

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (566) and fifth most points in the NHL (868).

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has recorded points in eight of his last nine contests (4G-8A) and 30 points (11G-19A) in 29 games with the Blueshirts, including 10 multi-point games.

Since Feb. 1 (his NYR debut), Miller’s 10 multi-point games are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.

Since his first game with New York, he ranks second in goals (11) and points (30), and tied for second in assists (19)). His 75 hits rank third on the team since his acquisition.

This season, among all skaters who've taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks fifth in faceoff percentage (58.4). Since the start of his career, he reached his second highest faceoff percentage this season.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points, as well as 700 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 16 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 349 points are ranked 12th most in the NHL.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Among skaters who've taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Vincent Trocheck leads the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.5) and overall his 889 faceoff wins rank third in the league.

Since 1997-98, Trocheck's 889 faceoff wins are ranked fourth most among Rangers skaters for a single season. He became the first Ranger to take at least 13 faceoffs in a game and win every single one of them since the NHL began tracking.

He has points in nine of his last 14 games and 17 points in his last 19 games (7G-10A). Going back further, he has 23 points in his last 27 games (9G-14A).

On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks second in goals (24), fifth in points (55) and fifth in assists (31). His 194 shots are the second most on the team. It is Trocheck’s seventh 20-goal season of his career.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:13).

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox became the ninth different defenseman in NHL history to record four consecutive 50-assist seasons, joining Paul Coffey (13), Al MacInnis (8), Ray Bourque (6 & 5), Bobby Orr (6), Borje Salming (5), Denis Potvin (5), Quinn Hughes (4) and Phil Housley (4).

He has recorded points in 13 of his last 19 games (6G-14A) and has 26 points (7G-19A) in his last 25 games. His 51 assists rank first among the Blueshirts and rank sixth among NHL defensemen.

His four three-point games rank tied for third and his 17 multi-point games rank tied for sixth among NHL blueliners.

He is the fourth defenseman in Rangers history to reach the milestone, joining Brian Leetch (741), Ron Greschner (431) and James Patrick (363).

On March 20, Fox notched his 300th career assist, tying Ray Bourque (419 GP) for the seventh fewest games to 300 career assists by a defenseman in NHL history. The only blueliners to reach the mark faster are Bobby Orr (346 GP), Brian Leetch (368 GP), Quinn Hughes (376 GP), Paul Coffey (377 GP), Cale Makar (378 GP) and Gary Suter (400 GP).

He recorded the fifth 40-assist season of his career, tying James Patrick for the second most in team history among defensemen. Fox became the fifth skater – and first defenseman – to record five straight 40-assist seasons with the Rangers and became the fourth U.S-born defenseman in NHL history to post a run of that length.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has points in seven of his last 14 games (2G-6A) and 15 points (6G-9A) in his last 25 games. Cuylle ranks fifth on the Rangers in goals (19).

Cuylle's 295 hits are tied for the fourth most in the NHL. Against Philadelphia, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking hits during the 2005-06 season.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider sits one power play goal away from setting the franchise record and surpassing Camille Henry's 116.

He ranks third on the Rangers with 21 goals this season, with six of his 21 goals being game-winning tallies. Scoring his 20th goal of the season against Minnesota, he became the second Ranger in team history (12 - Rod Gilbert) to have 10+ seasons with 20 or more goals.

His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 13 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 13 career shorthanded goals are fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17). In that same time frame, his 58 power play goals rank fifth in the NHL.

CAREER HIGHS

So far this season, seven Rangers have recorded career highs in goals, six have set career highs in assists and six have notched career highs in points.

Goals:

Will Cuylle (19), Jonny Brodzinski (11), Braden Schneider (6), Will Borgen (5), Adam Edstrom (5), Matt Rempe (2) and Urho Vaakanainen (2).

Assists:

Will Cuylle (23), Braden Schneider (15), Sam Carrick (14), Zac Jones (10), Adam Edstrom (4) and Matt Rempe (4).

Points:

Will Cuylle (42), Braden Schneider (21), Urho Vaakanainen (16), Zac Jones (11), Adam Edstrom (9) and Matt Rempe (6).

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • K’Andre Miller’s 46 takeaways are ranked tenth most among NHL defensemen. He is one of three players (Weegar and Coyle) in the NHL with 100 or more hits and 40 or more takeaways.
  • Among NHL skaters with an average of 11:34 of ice time or fewer, Jonny Brodzinski's 11 goals are most in the NHL.
  • Braden Schneider is one of six NHL players with 140+ hits and 140+ blocked shots and the only one who averages 18 minutes or less of ice time per game.
  • The Rangers have posted a 68-11-4 record in the 83 regular season games where Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career. Lafreniere nine points (3G-6A) in his last 13 games.

