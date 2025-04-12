Rangers at Hurricanes: Pregame Notes

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has points in 17 of his last 20 games (14G-15A) and 35 points in his last 30 games (16G-19A). Since March 1, Panarin's 14 goals rank third most in the NHL and his 28 points rank tied for fourth most in the NHL.

Panarin secured his fifth 80-point season with New York, tying Mark Messier for the most in team history, and his fifth 50-assist season, surpassing Messier and Rod Gilbert for the second most in franchise history behind only Brian Leetch (6).

He is the only active undrafted player with 300 goals in his career.

Panarin has recorded his fifth career 30-goal season and second consecutive. He is the first Ranger since Jaromir Jagr (2005-07) with 30-plus goals and 40-plus assists in back-to-back seasons. His five 30-goal seasons rank tied for 11th in the NHL since 2015-16.

He has reached the 40-assist mark for the 10th consecutive campaign, the most among active players and tied for the sixth most consecutive by an undrafted player in NHL history.

He collected his seventh three-point game (2G-1A) of the season against the Islanders and his 61st since the 2019-20 season, the fifth most in the NHL.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (37), points (87), power play goals (8), power play points (25) and shots (232). He ranks second on the team in assists (50). Panarin has at least one point in 56 of his 77 games (72.7%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 123 of 159 games, the third most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 207 points (86G-121A) rank sixth in the NHL:

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (566) and fifth most points in the NHL (868).

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has recorded points in eight of his last nine contests (4G-8A) and 30 points (11G-19A) in 29 games with the Blueshirts, including 10 multi-point games.

Since Feb. 1 (his NYR debut), Miller’s 10 multi-point games are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.

Since his first game with New York, he ranks second in goals (11) and points (30), and tied for second in assists (19)). His 75 hits rank third on the team since his acquisition.

This season, among all skaters who've taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks fifth in faceoff percentage (58.4). Since the start of his career, he reached his second highest faceoff percentage this season.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points, as well as 700 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 16 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 349 points are ranked 12th most in the NHL.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Among skaters who've taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Vincent Trocheck leads the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.5) and overall his 889 faceoff wins rank third in the league.

Since 1997-98, Trocheck's 889 faceoff wins are ranked fourth most among Rangers skaters for a single season. He became the first Ranger to take at least 13 faceoffs in a game and win every single one of them since the NHL began tracking.

He has points in nine of his last 14 games and 17 points in his last 19 games (7G-10A). Going back further, he has 23 points in his last 27 games (9G-14A).

On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks second in goals (24), fifth in points (55) and fifth in assists (31). His 194 shots are the second most on the team. It is Trocheck’s seventh 20-goal season of his career.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:13).

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox became the ninth different defenseman in NHL history to record four consecutive 50-assist seasons, joining Paul Coffey (13), Al MacInnis (8), Ray Bourque (6 & 5), Bobby Orr (6), Borje Salming (5), Denis Potvin (5), Quinn Hughes (4) and Phil Housley (4).

He has recorded points in 13 of his last 19 games (6G-14A) and has 26 points (7G-19A) in his last 25 games. His 51 assists rank first among the Blueshirts and rank sixth among NHL defensemen.

His four three-point games rank tied for third and his 17 multi-point games rank tied for sixth among NHL blueliners.

He is the fourth defenseman in Rangers history to reach the milestone, joining Brian Leetch (741), Ron Greschner (431) and James Patrick (363).

On March 20, Fox notched his 300th career assist, tying Ray Bourque (419 GP) for the seventh fewest games to 300 career assists by a defenseman in NHL history. The only blueliners to reach the mark faster are Bobby Orr (346 GP), Brian Leetch (368 GP), Quinn Hughes (376 GP), Paul Coffey (377 GP), Cale Makar (378 GP) and Gary Suter (400 GP).

He recorded the fifth 40-assist season of his career, tying James Patrick for the second most in team history among defensemen. Fox became the fifth skater – and first defenseman – to record five straight 40-assist seasons with the Rangers and became the fourth U.S-born defenseman in NHL history to post a run of that length.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has points in seven of his last 14 games (2G-6A) and 15 points (6G-9A) in his last 25 games. Cuylle ranks fifth on the Rangers in goals (19).

Cuylle's 295 hits are tied for the fourth most in the NHL. Against Philadelphia, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking hits during the 2005-06 season.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider sits one power play goal away from setting the franchise record and surpassing Camille Henry's 116.

He ranks third on the Rangers with 21 goals this season, with six of his 21 goals being game-winning tallies. Scoring his 20th goal of the season against Minnesota, he became the second Ranger in team history (12 - Rod Gilbert) to have 10+ seasons with 20 or more goals.

His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 13 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 13 career shorthanded goals are fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17). In that same time frame, his 58 power play goals rank fifth in the NHL.

CAREER HIGHS

So far this season, seven Rangers have recorded career highs in goals, six have set career highs in assists and six have notched career highs in points.

Goals:

Will Cuylle (19), Jonny Brodzinski (11), Braden Schneider (6), Will Borgen (5), Adam Edstrom (5), Matt Rempe (2) and Urho Vaakanainen (2).

Assists:

Will Cuylle (23), Braden Schneider (15), Sam Carrick (14), Zac Jones (10), Adam Edstrom (4) and Matt Rempe (4).

Points:

Will Cuylle (42), Braden Schneider (21), Urho Vaakanainen (16), Zac Jones (11), Adam Edstrom (9) and Matt Rempe (6).