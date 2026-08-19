Rangers Agree to Terms with Scott Morrow

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defensemen Scott Morrow on a one-year contract.

Morrow, 23, appeared in 29 games for the Rangers during the 2025-26 season and registered six assists. He also played 34 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL), tallying five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. Morrow averaged 0.56 points per game with the Wolf Pack this past season, which was the most among defensemen on the team, and he also tied for first among Hartford defensemen in goals.

In 45 career NHL games across three seasons between the Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes, the Darien, Connecticut native has registered one goal and 11 assists for 12 points. He has also appeared in five postseason contests. During the 2024-25 season, the 6-2, 210-pound defenseman skated in 52 games for the Chicago Wolves of the AHL and notched 39 points (13G-26A). Among all Wolves skaters, he ranked fourth in points, tied for third in assists and tied for fourth in goals, and he led all Wolves defensemen in each category.

Morrow was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 40th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.