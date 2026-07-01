Rangers Acquire Joonas Korpisalo in Exchange for 2028 Fourth-Round Draft Pick and Kalle Vaisanen

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round draft pick and forward Kalle Vaisanen.

Korpisalo, 32, appeared in 31 games for the Bruins during the 2025-26 season. He posted a 14-9-6 record, a 3.15 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. He earned points in seven-straight games (5-0-2) from Jan. 8 – Feb. 26 and made his 300th career NHL start on Mar. 31. Korpisalo also made one playoff appearance. The Pori, Finland native represented Team Finland and earned a bronze medal at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan.

The 6-4, 200-pound native has appeared in 334 career NHL games across 11 seasons between the Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets. He has posted a career 140-126-38 record, 3.06 goals against average and a .900 save percentage. During the 2023-24 season, he established a career high with 55 appearances. He has made 16 career postseason appearances, posting a .922 save percentage. In Game 1 of the First Round in the 2020 playoffs, Korpisalo set a single-game NHL playoff record with 85 saves.

Korpisalo was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round, 62nd overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.