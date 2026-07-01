Rangers Acquire Joonas Korpisalo in Exchange for 2028 Fourth-Round Draft Pick and Kalle Vaisanen

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By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round draft pick and forward Kalle Vaisanen.

Korpisalo, 32, appeared in 31 games for the Bruins during the 2025-26 season. He posted a 14-9-6 record, a 3.15 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. He earned points in seven-straight games (5-0-2) from Jan. 8 – Feb. 26 and made his 300th career NHL start on Mar. 31. Korpisalo also made one playoff appearance. The Pori, Finland native represented Team Finland and earned a bronze medal at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan.

The 6-4, 200-pound native has appeared in 334 career NHL games across 11 seasons between the Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets. He has posted a career 140-126-38 record, 3.06 goals against average and a .900 save percentage. During the 2023-24 season, he established a career high with 55 appearances. He has made 16 career postseason appearances, posting a .922 save percentage. In Game 1 of the First Round in the 2020 playoffs, Korpisalo set a single-game NHL playoff record with 85 saves.

Korpisalo was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round, 62nd overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

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