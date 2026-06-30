The 2026 Rangers Development Camp kicks off this week, bringing new and returning prospects to New York.
Get To Know: Rangers Development Camp
Get to Know Our Rangers Prospects
From favorite foods and hidden talents to dream dinner guests, here are some off-ice fun facts so you can get to know more about our future Blueshirts!
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PLAYER
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FACT
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Nathan Aspinall
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An item he must always have in his fridge is chocolate milk
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Sean Barnhill
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If he wasn’t playing hockey, he would want to be a sports nutritionist
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Jacob Battaglia
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His hidden talent is that he can freestyle
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Raoul Boilard
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His favorite tv show is Brooklyn 99
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Spencer Bowes
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Would play volleyball if he wasn't playing hockey
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Tomas Chrenko
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Dream dinner guest is Lionel Messi
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EJ Emery
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Has two black labs: Bonnie and Cheesie
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Mikkel Eriksen
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Has a dog named Bïlly
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Felix Farhammar
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His favorite athlete growing up was Henrik Lundqvist because he played goalie when he was younger
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Drew Fortescue
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His dream dinner guests are Wayne Gretzky and Tiger Woods
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Rico Gredig
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His favorite tv show is Friends
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Liam Greentree
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If he wasn’t playing hockey, he would be a firefighter
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Artem Gonchar
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If he wasn’t playing hockey, he would be a detective
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Ty Henricks
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Has a collection of fitted baseball hats
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Samuel Jung
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His favorite superhero is Spider-Man
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Zeb Lindgren
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His gameday meal is pasta bolognese
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Ben MacBeath
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Likes country music
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Evan Passmore
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Has a dog named Charlie
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Alberts Smits
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His favorite food is pizza
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Malcolm Spence
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His favorite movie is The Dark Knight
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