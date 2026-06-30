Get To Know: Rangers Development Camp

NYR2627_Get-to-Know-Evergreen
By New York Rangers

The 2026 Rangers Development Camp kicks off this week, bringing new and returning prospects to New York.

Get to Know Our Rangers Prospects

From favorite foods and hidden talents to dream dinner guests, here are some off-ice fun facts so you can get to know more about our future Blueshirts!

PLAYER
FACT
Nathan Aspinall
An item he must always have in his fridge is chocolate milk
Sean Barnhill
If he wasn’t playing hockey, he would want to be a sports nutritionist
Jacob Battaglia
His hidden talent is that he can freestyle
Raoul Boilard
His favorite tv show is Brooklyn 99
Spencer Bowes
Would play volleyball if he wasn't playing hockey
Tomas Chrenko
Dream dinner guest is Lionel Messi
EJ Emery
Has two black labs: Bonnie and Cheesie
Mikkel Eriksen
Has a dog named Bïlly
Felix Farhammar
His favorite athlete growing up was Henrik Lundqvist because he played goalie when he was younger
Drew Fortescue
His dream dinner guests are Wayne Gretzky and Tiger Woods
Rico Gredig
His favorite tv show is Friends
Liam Greentree
If he wasn’t playing hockey, he would be a firefighter
Artem Gonchar
If he wasn’t playing hockey, he would be a detective
Ty Henricks
Has a collection of fitted baseball hats
Samuel Jung
His favorite superhero is Spider-Man
Zeb Lindgren
His gameday meal is pasta bolognese
Ben MacBeath
Likes country music
Evan Passmore
Has a dog named Charlie
Alberts Smits
His favorite food is pizza
Malcolm Spence
His favorite movie is The Dark Knight

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